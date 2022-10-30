HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will host the exhibit titled “One Hundred Badass Women by Sassa Wilkes Presented by Leslie Petteys in Memory of Her Heroes, Grandmothers Anna C. Petteys & Fannie Christner,” from Nov. 5 through Jan. 29, 2023.
A free opening reception for this exhibit takes place at the museum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, starting with a presentation by the artist followed by refreshments.
Wilkes, a Barboursville native, was inspired to create the 100 works in this exhibit following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18, 2020. After completing that first portrait, Wilkes realized there were 100 days left in the year and there was time to create another 99 portraits of inspiring women.
“This has been the darkest year I can remember, and I’m turning on the lights,” the artist said at the time.
Some of the women whose portraits the artist was inspired to paint for this exhibit include Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo, Jane Goodall, Billie Jean King, and Lady Gaga, in addition to Huntington’s Jan Rader and the late Ruth Sullivan.
“As Sassa Wilkes worked on the portraits in this exhibit, the project became a collaboration between artist and audience, sparking important conversations on social media and beyond,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator / exhibition designer, in a news release. “It quickly became apparent that an entire community of likeminded people was transfixed by the process, eager to channel their emotions into something cathartic, uplifting, and educational.”
Currently the artist-in-residence at West Edge Factory in Huntington, Wilkes earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University. For the past decade, they have taught art in Cabell County Schools, at Marshall, and offered art lessons to their community through a private studio.
This exhibit is presented by Leslie Petteys in Memory of Her Heroes, Grandmothers Anna C. Petteys & Fannie Christner, and with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
