Sassa Wilkes painting of Maya Angelou.png

Sassa Wilkes, Maya Angelou, 2020. Oil and gold leaf on panel; 11” x 14”. Photo courtesy of the artist.

 Courtesy of Sassa Wilkes

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will host the exhibit titled “One Hundred Badass Women by Sassa Wilkes Presented by Leslie Petteys in Memory of Her Heroes, Grandmothers Anna C. Petteys & Fannie Christner,” from Nov. 5 through Jan. 29, 2023.

A free opening reception for this exhibit takes place at the museum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, starting with a presentation by the artist followed by refreshments.

