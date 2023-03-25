The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Women's History Frankenthaler.JPG

Helen Frankenthaler (American, 1928-2011), Divertimento, 1983. Lithograph on paper. Gift of Dr. Gina Puzzuoli, 2006.4.11.

 John Spurlock | Courtesy photo

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “UNDER PRESSURE: Prints from the Permanent Collection (1960-2000)” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art today through Sunday, July 16.

This exhibit of 23 prints highlights works by artists such as Alexander Calder, Salvador Dali, David Driskell, Helen Frankenthaler, Yvonne Jacquette, Jasper Johns, Robert Motherwell, and Andy Warhol, among others.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you