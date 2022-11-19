HUNTINGTON — “The Visual Elements: Shape & Form Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art beginning Saturday and continuing through Feb. 12, 2023. It is the second in a two-year series of exhibits focusing on the basic elements of art.
Works in the exhibit include the screen print on paper “Mutability” by Don Pendleton and the pastel on paper artwork “Bottles” by the late Winslow Anderson.
“I am hoping that visitors are beginning to make connections between artworks that at first glance seem to have very little in common,” said John Farley, senior curator and exhibition designer at the museum. “One goal of this two-year series of exhibitions is to help visitors see the commonalities in artworks of various styles since artists all create using the same basic principles of art.”
The first exhibit in this series, titled “The Visual Elements: Line Presented by Edward Tucker Architects Inc.,” focused on what is considered the simplest and most versatile art element.
This second exhibit will highlight shape, which can be described as space that is flat and enclosed and most often defined by lines. Form is considered the three-dimensional equivalent of space.
This exhibit is presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and is presented with support from The Katherine & Herman Pugh Exhibitions Endowment and The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
