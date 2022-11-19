The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pendleton Mutability by J Spurlock.jpg

Don Pendleton’s “Mutability” is featured in a new exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art.

 Photo by John Spurlock

HUNTINGTON — “The Visual Elements: Shape & Form Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art beginning Saturday and continuing through Feb. 12, 2023. It is the second in a two-year series of exhibits focusing on the basic elements of art.

Works in the exhibit include the screen print on paper “Mutability” by Don Pendleton and the pastel on paper artwork “Bottles” by the late Winslow Anderson.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you