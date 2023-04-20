The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Huntington Museum of Art opened as Huntington Galleries on Nov. 9, 1952.

 Courtesy of West Virginia Humanities Council

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present the work of Tri-State high school and middle school art students in the Portfolio 2023 exhibit, which will be on view from April 22 through May 21.

The free opening reception and awards program for this exhibit will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.

