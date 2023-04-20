HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present the work of Tri-State high school and middle school art students in the Portfolio 2023 exhibit, which will be on view from April 22 through May 21.
The free opening reception and awards program for this exhibit will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.
“This exhibit offers high school and middle school art students a chance to exhibit their work in a museum setting while building a portfolio for advanced study,” said HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn in a news release. “We look forward to this year’s reception for the young artists and their families.”
Art teachers from around the Tri-State worked to help the high school and middle school students take part in the Portfolio 2023 exhibit. “We appreciate the art teachers in our region who selected and delivered the artwork of their high school and middle school students to the Huntington Museum of Art for this exhibit,” said HMA Educator George Lanham in the release.
Close to 120 student artworks from seven Tri-State high schools and two middle schools are featured in this year’s exhibit. Participating high schools include Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan, and Tolsia in West Virginia; Chesapeake in Ohio; and Paul G. Blazer and Russell in Kentucky. Participating middle schools include Barboursville in West Virginia and Russell in Kentucky.
