HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present an exhibit of watercolors by artist Daven Anderson from Saturday, Oct. 19, through Jan. 5, 2020. A free opening reception for this exhibit will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
The exhibit is titled “The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways — Watercolors by Daven Anderson.”
The series of paintings in “The Rivers” carries viewers to the banks of America’s greatest waterways and beyond, into the shipyards, onto the docks, aboard the ships and out on the swift broad currents.
Artist Daven Anderson has earned special access to the behind-the-scenes life on the rivers by virtue of his status as a U.S. Coast Guard artist, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and managing director of the American Society of Marine Artists. Through this exhibit, visitors to HMA can enjoy a journey across and around the continent as they accompany Anderson as he observes the activities on America’s waterways, including several views on the Ohio River.
This exhibit is presented by Mr. and Mrs. R. Sterling Hall in memory of Isabelle Gwynn Daine, presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.