Frank Duveneck (American, 1848-1919), Charles Duveneck (Young Man in Fur Hat), 1885. Oil on canvas. Funds provided by The Fitzpatrick Society and the Donald B. Harper Endowment, 2021.14. Photograph by John Spurlock.
Submitted by the Huntington Museum of Art | Photograph by John Spurlock
HUNTINGTON — Outstanding works from the Huntington Museum of Art’s permanent collection make up the American Paintings exhibition, which is on view now until Feb. 13, 2022.
“For close to seven decades, the Huntington Museum of Art has been curating a significant collection of American paintings,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator and exhibition designer, in a news release. “This exhibit will provide an overview of American paintings beginning with an early work by Sala Bosworth and extending to a contemporary work by Robert Motherwell.”
While each artist responds to his or her moment in history, a pattern of shared cultural experience can reveal itself. Beginning with examples from the American colonial period and culminating with contemporary paintings, this exhibition illustrates an evolution in style and approach to subject matter as American painters look to establish and redefine their craft.
Other artists whose work will be featured in the exhibition include Childe Hassam, William Edouard Scott, William Hawkins, Tula Telfair and Hung Liu.
“We are happy to present a newly acquired work by Frank Duveneck in this exhibition as well,” Farley said in the release. “The subject in this painting by Duveneck is the artist’s younger brother. We are grateful to HMA’s collector’s group The Fitzpatrick Society and the Donald B. Harper Endowment for purchasing this important work and bringing it into HMA’s permanent collection.”
For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
