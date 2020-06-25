HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will release the first of a series of videos to replace its traditional summer camps on Thursday, July 2.
Though the museum itself will reopen alongside a series of new exhibits on Tuesday, July 7, the yearly summer camps hosted by the organization did not escape COVID-19 unscathed. To continue bringing educational fun to the Huntington community, the museum has instead developed “Friends and Neighbors.”
The series of videos, hosted by Museum Educator George Lanham, will launch with an introductory video on July 2. After, a new video will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month of July, with Tuesday videos being devoted to subjects about art and Thursday videos being devoted to subjects about nature.
Each video will be concentrated on a particular aspect about either subject, such as a particular artist or part of the natural world.
“It is my hope that we’re exposing our friends and neighbors to more art-related content with this series,” said Lanham. “Art is an approach to the way we see the world around us, not just a fancy object on a pedestal.”
Lanham said video personalities such as Monty Don, Julia Child and Fred Rogers, with their open and grounded yet educational approaches appealed to him while planning for the series. Though two videos a week is impractical beyond the first month, Lanham said a similar series is already under development.
Like many others at the museum, Lanham has had to adapt his approach and methods in the wake of COVID-19, having spent the past few months with the rest of the educational team to plan for and tackle the issue as best as possible. Despite this, Lanham has said that the quarantine has brought people together in unexpected ways, and he is hopeful that new methods such as these can further brighten their days.
“I want this series to engage folks,” said Lanham, “to let them ask questions of each other and incite creativity and exploration.”
Though this is the first video series with routine installments done by the HMOA, the museum has explored other online avenues throughout the quarantine. This includes virtual galleries, games such as jigsaw puzzles of museum art pieces, and a group of videos about clay sculpting with museum artist-in-residence Kathleen Kneafsey.
The introductory video to “Friends and Neighbors” can be found on the museum’s homepage July 2. Additional activities and learning sheets for the videos will also be posted.