HUNTINGTON — An exhibit titled “American Impressionism” is open through July 5 at the Huntington Museum of Art. A free opening reception for this exhibit is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, as a Macy’s Free Tuesday event and part of HMA’s 4th Tuesday Tour Series.
“We have received a great deal of attention for this exhibit even on the national level with an article featured in the February 2020 edition of American Art Review,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming. “These are beautiful works of art and together they form a very impressive exhibit.”
The Huntington Museum of Art has a stellar collection of American impressionist works by many of the leading practitioners of the style, including five oil paintings by Childe Hassam, along with examples by Willard Metcalf, Frank Benson, John Twachtman, Edward Simmons, Robert Reid and J. Alden Weir, all of whom exhibited together as part of the “Ten American Painters,” a group with impressionist leanings.
Other impressionist artists of note in HMA’s permanent collection include Maurice Prendergast, Edward Potthast, William Glackens, Guy Wiggins, Theodore Butler, Hayley Lever, Gari Melchers, Arthur Meltzer and Paul Sawyier. A stellar landscape painting in the impressionist style by John Singer Sargent is also among HMA’s holdings. Works by these artists will be featured in this exhibition and will showcase the strong collection of American impressionist works that have been acquired since the museum opened in 1952.
The exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibits and events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.