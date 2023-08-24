The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Music and Arts Festival continues its successful run in the Jewel City with its 13th annual event next week.

The main event of what is commonly called “HMAF” is the all-day music and arts festival that will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Happening on Saturday, Sept. 2, during Labor Day Weekend, the HMAF will begin at 12 p.m. and will feature 23 musical acts performing on two stages, plus arts, food and drink vendors on hand.

