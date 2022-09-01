The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After a weeklong series of related shows, the main event of the 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival finally happens on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Taking place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, two stages will be laid out on the main stage so that 25 musical acts can perform from noon to 10 p.m. with no break between sets, making for a true full day of live music.

More information can be found at hmafestival.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you