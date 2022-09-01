HUNTINGTON — After a weeklong series of related shows, the main event of the 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival finally happens on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Taking place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, two stages will be laid out on the main stage so that 25 musical acts can perform from noon to 10 p.m. with no break between sets, making for a true full day of live music.
Along with the 10 hours of live tunes, the event will also feature an array of arts vendors, a wrestling ring featuring matches at 2 p.m., and children’s attractions in the closed-off parking lot by the amphitheater.
Artists will be on hand selling their creations, and vendors will be in attendance selling food and drinks.
Tickets for the Huntington Music and Arts Festival range from $15 to $25. The Ritter Park Amphitheater is located on Caldwell Road in Ritter Park.
For a few years now, Huntington native Tyler Cooper has worked for the Huntington Music and Arts Festival, which was founded by Ian Thornton of the locally based Whizzbang Booking and Management Company, who also produces the event. As of four months ago, however, Cooper became an official member of the Whizzbang organization, which represents many successful acts ranging from Tyler Childers to Joslyn and the Sweet Compression and more.
Helping to run a festival is a stressful endeavor. With a multitude of moving parts to deal with, something can go wrong at any time — and that can test those associated with the effort. The rewards for pulling a big festival off, however, are exceptional.
“Well, you think about the event all year, that’s for sure,” said Cooper. “I don’t really get nervous about it, but I do have the occasional stress dreams, including one where the stage is in the wrong spot, and no one can find the beer or the water (laughing). The stage ends up being outside of the park and I end up begging people to move the stage back to where it should be. But, while this festival is packed with acts, we have an excellent stage manager and two wonderful hosts who will keep things moving along.”
The Huntington Music and Arts Festival, also known simply as “HMAF,” has grown to include nine events in seven days, with all of them free except for Saturday’s main concert. As showtime approaches, Cooper gives us a rundown of the 20-plus acts that will be performing.
“I’m excited about this year’s festival, as we have a good lineup on the bill,” said Cooper. “There are quite a few local Huntington bands performing this year, which I love, and the list includes the Long Lost Somethins, which is a three-piece rock band. Ally Fletcher plays what I would call alternative emo country music, and she is killing it right now. Jayce Turley is a very good country singer, and Shelby Lore is a power trio from Ashland. JC Harless is known as the singer for the band Friendly Fire, who are the opening act for the group Rozwell Kid, who play at the Friday night (Sept. 2) Pre-HMAF 9th Street Live show. JC will also be doing an acoustic set on Saturday.”
The stage for the 9th Street Live shows is located in downtown Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues.
“Continuing down the list, Roy F. Bush is an indie emo band from Charleston,” said Cooper.
“Shawn Benfield is from the Mountain State, and he did the West Virginia touring circuit, which made us all excited to have him at HMAF. He played a ridiculous schedule of about 50 dates inside of West Virginia this year, keeping his music at home. James Merry and The Parts Supply are considered a cosmic country band from nearby Hurricane, West Virginia. Tessa Rebekah is brand new to the scene. She is a West Virginia singer and songwriter who has a fantastic voice.”
As the music progresses on Saturday afternoon, the sounds become more diverse.
“The band Cutler Station is from Ohio, although they have played in Huntington a bunch,” said Cooper. “They have become fast friends with everyone here in town and they are fantastic. Cutler Station is almost a Dr. Dogg or They Might Be Giants-type of group who put on a super show. Buni Muni, of course — who does a lot of organizing here in Huntington — she is a unique pop singer who produces her own music (including her new mixtape that drops today on all streaming outlets). She does a cool, interactive stage show with colorful costumes and everything.
“We will also feature the John Inghram Band. Many know John from his work with Fletcher’s Grove, Bob Thompson and his work on the Mountain Stage radio show. John has a new solo album out now and his group is killer. Bud Carroll and Randy Gilkey are in his band. Following in that same vein, blues musician Jeremy Short is going to do a solo set as well.”
As the sun begins to set, the groove is predicted kick up a notch at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. One of the groups tapped to rock the stage is Nashville, Tennessee’s Dee Oh Gee.
“Dee Oh Gee is another band that has played Huntington enough to where they feel like part of the family,” said Cooper. “Abe Partridge comes on after them and he is from Mobile, Alabama, yet he loves coming to play Huntington and Huntington loves him. Abe is also a visual artist and he is pretty successful on that front, and he will be selling his work in the Art Bizarre on Saturday. On the other hand, Cumberland is a Huntington band that hasn’t played a show in about five years. They are a heavy rock, almost metal band with a great, huge and fun sound. Scott T. Smith is based in Louisville now, yet he grew up in Hurricane, West Virginia. He started out doing open mic nights at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews and then recently performed on a Mountain Stage broadcast.”
Local cosmic country legend Rob McNurlin is on the HMAF bill, and he will be adding his familiar voice to the fun as dusk turns into twilight. But there will be some acts new to the Tri-state as well, such as singer Scott Holstein.
“Scott Holstein lives in Nashville, and Ian Thornton turned me onto him,” said Cooper. “Scott kills it onstage. We are also excited to have A Story Told on the lineup because I feel like they have been one of the biggest Huntington-based pop rock bands for a while now, bringing in crazy and big crowds to The Loud music venue when they perform. They have yet to play at this festival, so Saturday will be their HMAF debut. And, of course, we will feature Charlie Brown Superstar, the legend and the myth, and this will be the first time we will have a DJ on the side stage slot.”
More information can be found at hmafestival.com.