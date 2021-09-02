HUNTINGTON — After a week filled with various creative activities, the main event known as the Huntington Music and Arts Festival is here.
Spanning from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, the festival will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater.
As always, the Huntington Music and Arts Festival (HMAF) will feature displays by many artists as well as various vendors, so shopping opportunities will add to the sights and sounds at the event.
On the music side of the ledger, the lineup features 25 bands and solo acts, hosted by podcaster and author Justin McElroy and WSAZ-TV’s Tim Irr.
Mountain State musician John R. Miller — who has performed in the Tri-State many times over the years — returns as a bona fide national act.
In 2018, Miller performed at HMAF after releasing his first solo album, “The Trouble You Follow.” After playing in bands such as Locust Honey, Prison Book Club, the Hackensaw Boys, The Fox Hunt and William Matheny’s Strange Constellations, Miller concentrated on his songwriting skills on that first recording and garnered some national attention.
That notoriety for Miller has increased with the release of his new album, called “Depreciated.” Found on Rounder Records, the 50-plus-year national label, Miller’s career is in the midst of a transition.
Rolling Stone Magazine called Miller’s new album “haunting and compelling,” calling him the “moody folk-rocker that never quite settles into a relaxed groove.” Relix magazine describes him as “a gifted and evocative songwriter who revisits his West Virginia youth on these 11 new compositions.”
With this headlining show by Miller and his band The Engine Lights, the Tri-State is at the crossroads with an artist who is about to hit a level of popularity that may find his future shows in the region far and few between.
That phenomenon has happened a few times in the region.
Tyler Childers performed at HMAF many times leading up to his 2017 appearance, which happened right before his career blew up and he went to the next level.
It also happened with Chris Stapleton, as two months before his duet with Justin Timberlake on the CMA Awards, the Paintsville, Kentucky, native was performing for $25 a ticket at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Now, Stapleton is playing in big arenas and stadiums nationwide, with tickets going for as much as $250.
After Saturday, Miller’s tour schedule finds him performing across the country, including a show at the world-famous venue known as the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.
Appearing on the HMAF electric stage throughout the day, along with Miller, will be Lexington, Kentucky’s funk and soul masters Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, Shelem, Hello June, Of The Dell, Ducain, Massing, Corduroy Brown, Frontier Folk Nebraska, Natural Rat, Static Fur, Gutler Station and Mediocre.
The HMAF acoustic stage will feature Sasha Collette, Abby Hamilton, Sean Whiting, Darrin Hacquard, Nolan Taylor, Juvenescence, Emmy Davis, Abe Partridge, Holly Forbes, Jim Polak, Nae Paugh and Draven Riffe.
This weekend’s HMAF will also include some free activities and shopping near the Ritter Park Amphitheater, including the Kid’s Art Corner, hosted by the Huntington Museum of Art, and the HMAF Bazaar, hosted by Huntington Culture Storm. Parking may be limited, so carpooling is suggested.
Tickets for the show at the Ritter Park Amphitheater are $20 and $25. More information can be found at hmafestival.com and facebook.com/hmafestival.