HUNTINGTON - In what has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition in the Tri-State, the Huntington Music and Arts Festival takes place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Lasting from noon until 10 p.m., this is a great chance to see more than 20 music acts that are making their mark locally, regionally and nationally. At the same time, arts and artists will display their talents.
After a full week's worth of activity and events happening all over Huntington leading up to the main event, Saturday will be a full day's worth of entertainment. And, with no rain in the forecast, it should be a wonderful day and night of the arts.
The headliners of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival will be Ona, a locally based band that is on the rise nationally. Since their friend Tyler Childers has blown up on the world music scene, Ona has been able to experience some of that excitement by opening up for Childers on a few high-profile gigs.
Earlier this week, Ona released a new video called "Summer Candy." Go to Youtube and type in "Ona - Summer Candy - OurVinyl Sessions," which was filmed in Shelby Airpark in Nashville.
Ona's autumn tour with the band Mo Lowda and the Humble finds them performing in places such as Brooklyn, N.Y.; Nashville; Oxford, Mississippi; Texas; New Orleans; Atlanta and Asheville, North Carolina. But before then, they will headline right here in their hometown this weekend.
Hello June is also a West Virginia band running up the alt rock ladder. Based in Morgantown while spending a lot of time in Philadelphia, the band's debut self-titled album has found them being broadcast on NPR as well as on West Virginia's cultural gift to the world, the Mountain Stage radio show. Their latest single and video "Handshakes" was released this past June and can be seen on Youtube.
Senora May is not about riding coattails. Many locally know of her connection with Tyler Childers, but Senora's wonderful unique music and sweet vocals stand on their own. That is due to her own sense of self-sustainability and determination. Based out of eastern Kentucky and residing near the Red River Gorge, Senora May will make her own way, thank you, and rightly so.
Making their way to Huntington via Whitesburg, Kentucky, is Wayne Graham. The band's earthy rock and roll is informed by many musical influences, just as the group's name is combination of the names of both of the grandfathers of Kenny and Hayden Miles, the brother team that is the anchor of the group. Their grandparents were big influences, both musically and concerning life in general, and making awesome original music is their way of keeping those names alive.
The son of a Marshall University professor, actor Michael Cerveris spent a big part of his youth in Huntington before pursuing a career in NYC that saw him win two prestigious Tony Awards for his Broadway roles in the plays "Assassins" and "Fun Home." Cerveris has appeared on TV shows such as "Fringe," "The Tick," "Treme," "The Good Wife," "Gotham" and more. He returned to the Tri-State last year to perform with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. When he lets his musical hair down, so to speak, he plays with the band Loose Cattle, featuring a wide array of musicians from different parts of the country bent on keeping it rootsy and real. This Saturday, the attendees of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival get to see the other creative side of Michael Cerveris.
Shelem is a hip-hop artist from Beckley, set to bring some groove to the festivities Saturday. The rap and hip-hop scene in the Mountain State has existed for a long time, and that will be on full and fun display on the stage at Ritter Park. Shelem's latest throwdown is the album "The Jaunts," which you can download and listen to at chadfranklinmusic.com.
Coming in from Morehead, Kentucky, is guitarist and singer Jeremy Short. While many in the Tri-State may know him from being in Sasha Colette's band, his quirky, original and straight up groovin' solo album "Songs From The Chicken Shack" proved that blues and soul music are also in his impressive repertoire. His latest recording is "Lost In A Spin," which finds even more hot soul coming from the mustachioed guitarist.
The rest of the lineup for the Huntington Music and Arts Festival include The Parachute Brigade, Scroungehound, Kelsie Cannon, Friendly Fire, Hannah Spurlock, Josh Nolan, Eric Bolander, Sean Whiting and the Handsome, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds, Shenanogram, Bad Keys of the Mountains, Maria Carelli, Andrew Hibbard, Reverend Justin Hylton, Ally Fletcher, Brock Thompson and Corey Zornes.
Tickets are $15 for pre-sale and $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. More information can be found at hmafestival.com.