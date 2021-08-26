HUNTINGTON — Ritter Park Amphitheater will once again be ground zero for the Huntington Music & Arts Festival, which will happen throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 4. With an electric stage and an acoustic stage set up, 25 acts will perform at the festival surrounded by an array of national, regional and local artists showing their unique creations.
Headlining the music side of the festival will be John R. Miller and The Engine Lights along with Joslyn and the Sweet Compression and more.
The Huntington Music & Arts Festival is more than a one-day celebration, however, as the upcoming HMAF Week will feature fun things to do on a nightly basis, all leading up to the main event Saturday, Sept. 4. Below is a list of the HMAF Week festivities scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 30, at various venues downtown.
As the HMAF Week begins, the annual HMAF 72-Hour Film Challenge takes place at the Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square on Monday, Aug. 30. What better way to showcase local filmmaking talent than to host a festival where 20 visual artists and their crews are chosen to produce five minute-long films created with just three days’ notice? This competition concept fuels a wonderful sense of spontaneity, which spurs the creativity of the auteur in real time. The end result is 20 five-minute films in a row — visual treats for the senses created under a challenging set of constraints. The event is free, and the films begin at 6 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten will be the scene of the HMAF Art On The Edge event. This exciting showcase, hosted by Exclaim Records, will feature the chosen work of the best of our local artists and will include music performances by Shelby Lore, DJ Drunkle and Zoroger. Tickets are $20 and $25.
As August ends and a new month begins Wednesday, Sept. 1, HMAF week turns its attention to the Black Sheep Burritos and Brews venue, 279 9th St. On that night, beginning at 6 p.m., the HMAF Comedy Night and Variety Show will commence with all ages welcome. Huntington has turned into a comedic hub in recent years, and there will be plenty of acts to enjoy. Tickets are $20 and $25.
The Roll-A-Rama Roller Skating Rink will be ground central for the PRIDE Sock Hop at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. The rink will be hopping with fun as all will be skating to the live music of The Heavy Hitters. Look for some “special drag performances on wheels” as the night continues with some campy antics and talent scheduled. Tickets are $20 and $25.
On the evening before the main event of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival, multiple venues will be tapped for the Friday Night HMAF Downtown Get Down on Sept. 3. Folks ready to have some late summer fun are asked to begin their tour by catching the Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle show at the 9th Street Live Concert Series at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. The bill will also feature Chocolates 4 Wheeler. Then, the mad musical tour moves down 4th Avenue from 9:30 p.m. until midnight with Patrick Stanley performing at St. Marks Bar, 932 4th Ave.; Mike Campbell performing at Hank’s Bar, 1019 4th Ave.; Flat Tracker lights it up at the Jewel City Barber Shop, 1141 4th Ave.; and Mr. Awful along with Buni Muni and Lil DYL will be throwing down at Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill, 4th Avenue and 14th Street.
The organizers of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival continue to try to make the event a full week of activities, in hopes of making Huntington even more of a Labor Day Week destination. More information can be found at hmafestival.com.