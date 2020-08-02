CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Wholesalers Association (WVWA), the trade association which represents the state’s wholesale distributors, has awarded a college scholarship to Patricia Weir of Huntington.
Weir is pursuing her master’s degree in nursing at Marshall University and plans to become a family nurse practitioner.
Weir is a Cum Laude graduate of Miami University and a member of the West Virginia Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association. Weir has been inducted into Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing and recognized for academic excellence on the Dean’s List at both Marshall and Miami universities.
Her father, Jim Cunningham, is the president of Goldsmit-Sydnor Inc. in Huntington.
“As an association representing West Virginians, we are extremely pleased to be in a position to help support our members, our member’s employees, and their families in furthering their education,” said Traci Nelson, executive director of the WVWA, in a news release. “Patricia is a great student, leader at her school, and active community volunteer. We wish her the best of luck in her education and future endeavors.”
The West Virginia Wholesalers Association represents wholesale distributors and manufacturers in the state, with a goal of achieving a closer cooperation among wholesalers and manufacturers and all facets of the distributive and merchandising industry.
The WVWA Scholarship is open to any full-time employees or the children of employees of Class A Wholesale Members within the association’s membership who is a high school senior that has been accepted for college admission or a full-time student at a college or university.
For additional information, contact Nelson at 304-205-5496.