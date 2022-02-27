Tony Grieco never thought New Orleans would lead him to a medical degree, his wife or the chance to become king.
But Grieco is king — King Carrollton XCVIII, in fact, the 98th king of the New Orleans krewe. The title carries with it special responsibilities during Mardi Gras season.
“When I reflect back on my life, I wouldn’t change anything about my life. Sometimes I just have to stop and say, ‘Wow, how did this really happen?’” Grieco said. “To me, I was, like, a poor kid who was raised in the projects of Huntington. And now to get to be the king this year is just absolutely surreal. You feel like you’re standing outside of your own life thinking, ‘This is really happening to me.’”
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, where his father was stationed, Grieco, his mom and four siblings moved closer to his grandparents in the West End of Huntington after Grieco’s parents divorced.
As the second youngest of the five — and because his mom worked one to three jobs to pay the bills — he helped by working by the age of 15.
Three other siblings, and even his mother at one point, worked at a family-owned restaurant. Grieco waited on cars for 65 cents an hour, but because the tips were bad, he switched to a kitchen position. At the age of 12, Grieco worked in the school cafeteria to receive a free lunch.
A guidance counselor confronted Grieco his senior year of high school about not having any college applications when he had good grades. At the time, Grieco didn’t consider college and was planning to work full time to save money, as all his paychecks went to his mom.
The guidance counselor had Grieco take an ACT test, which he said he fell asleep during — not on purpose, but from working late into the morning. Grieco only applied to Marshall University, since it was local, and was accepted. He graduated in 1979 with a broadcast journalism degree and a minor in English.
When he was offered a full-time position as a reporter after college, the salary was lower than he expected and he decided to move to the military — something he was familiar with. His father was in the Navy, his mother was a Marine and his brother had recently joined as a Navy recruiter.
With a college degree, Grieco went to the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy in September 1970. Grieco said the job gave him self-confidence, as he was in his 20s and in charge of men five to 10 years older than him, but it wasn’t enough to make him stay.
Grieco started to realize what the other positions were.
“I start meeting the guys who are doctors in the Navy, and they’re a little bit older than me because they’d been to medical school. And I’d sit down to talk to them,” Grieco said.
Although he quit his dream of medical school after one chemistry class, Grieco started to realize that he, too, could become a doctor after talking to the other men.
In 1984, five years after graduating with his bachelor’s degree, Grieco was selected to go to the Navy’s post-graduate school to get his master’s. With a journalism degree, he didn’t have many undergraduate science credits, meaning he would have to take classes before going to medical school.
Grieco joined the ROTC program at Tulane University in New Orleans in May 1985. He became a naval science assistant professor for two years to maintain a full-time salary while enrolling in science classes for free.
“Here I am, a 25-year-old guy, thinking, ‘New Orleans sounds really fun. I’ve never been there,’” Grieco said — not knowing he would meet his wife there and become King Carrollton almost four decades later.
“It was funny because I’d be teaching freshmen, because my class were the freshman cadets or midshipmen, and then I’d run across campus and take my general chemistry class and sometimes be sitting right next to my student who I just taught,” Grieco said.
After two years of teaching and taking science courses, he took the Medical College Admission Test and started the application process, applying to Marshall and West Virginia University.
WVU questioned his interest in medical school and reviewed his liberal arts degree, recommending Grieco go to law school.
After a full day of interviews at Marshall, among different medical school professors, providing letters of recommendations and receiving final grades from Tulane, Grieco was accepted. Grieco started medical school at Marshall in August 1987.
Grieco said he enjoyed teaching and that some students eventually became part of his family.
“Two of my students, they were brothers and had a really nice family. And they were at church one day across the street from Tulane, where I went to church, and I met their sister, who was an LSU student,” Grieco said. “I mean, she was just gorgeous. And I was thinking, ‘Where has she been the whole two years I’ve been in New Orleans?’ And, well, that’s now my wife.”
In the beginning of his senior year of medical school at Marshall, Tony and Debbie got married in June 1990.
At the end of his internship, they had their first son. By 1994, he finished active duty and had his second son.
Grieco started at Marshall’s OB/GYN residency training program and finished in 1997. He later joined a practice in Huntington, but his wife, Debbie, wanted to move back home to New Orleans.
Although it was hard leaving the place he grew up and his siblings still living in the area, he realized his children — two boys and two girls — needed grandparents after his mom died. They moved to Louisiana in 2001.
Now the executive director and deputy chief medical officer of CVS Health, Grieco practiced medicine until 2010 when he decided to look for administrative positions.
Grieco continued to work in Louisiana but started becoming more social in New Orleans after an invitation to a royal court in 2016. Grieco and his daughters were invited by a mutual friend who sponsored Grieco to join the Carrollton Krewe.
In 1924, Oak Street merchants formed the Seventh District Carnival Club that later became the Krewe of Carrollton. During Mardi Gras parades, the court throws gifts like souvenirs, cups, beads and stuffed animals.
The first time Grieco rode a float during a parade as a member was in 2020, but because of COVID-19, 2022 will be the second time — except this time he is king.
The theme this year is “Once Upon a Time,” which is picked by the Krewe captain. Grieco said people dress as various characters from stories; he will be dressed like Prince Charming and the queen, Giuliana, will be dressed like Cinderella.
Krewe members write their daughters’ names on the list to be a queen in the future, and some have been on the list since they were born.
After being in the krewe for a while, Grieco decided to join the “king’s circle” as a way to be more social in the community. The circle, with about 70 members, includes extra social events and allows members to be in a yearly raffle to become king.
After the raffle each October, members go home with an envelope to see if they will be the next king. Tony and Debbie drove back home with the letter still sealed.
“My wife’s like, ‘Are you gonna open that invitation?’ I’m like, ‘The chances are 70 to 1. What’s the chances? I’m brand new in the king circle.’”
Grieco opened the envelope and was shocked to see his name inside.
“So, I tell my wife that I can’t be king. I don’t even know a lot of the people at the social club. I go to the meetings and sit with a small table,” Grieco explained.
But Debbie was persistent.
“Oh, yes, you can do this. Because you may never draw this again. This is a huge honor in New Orleans to be king,” Debbie told Tony.
He called the captain the next day and had to keep it a secret until the captain’s court party — where they revealed that Tony would be the king with queen Giuliana.
After many events leading up to the ball, Grieco was officially crowned King Carrollton XCVIII on Feb. 18 with a crown of Swarovski crystals, and he celebrated on the kings’ float during the Feb. 20 Mardi Gras parade.