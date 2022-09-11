Performer MaShawn Morton’s career has taken him all over the world, on land and at sea.
Morton, a Huntington native, attended Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after he got involved at a local dance studio and was encouraged to apply to the university. While there, he discovered he truly could make a living by performing.
“I was surrounded by other performers who had big dreams and knew of other opportunities that I wasn’t aware of,” he says. “I didn’t know you could be a professional performer or dancer; I just thought performing was a hobby. When I went to college and discovered there were other people like me, I was exposed to the opportunities of theater and cruise ships.”
After graduating, Morton booked his first cruise ship gigs for Royal Caribbean and Holland America. He says performing on cruise ships differs from theater performances because shows are produced in-house. He recently spent the summer in California in rehearsals with Princess Cruises, and he’s now on the flagship of the company the Discovery Princess, sailing Alaska until the end of the month and finishing out the year in the Mexican Riviera.
“The concept of the shows are built within the company, so it’s not a regular theater show that’s been done,” he says. “The shows and choreography are catered to ships because when you’re performing, you’re performing on a moving ship.”
From there, he figured the next step in his career was going to New York. After auditioning and booking local theater shows, he booked “West Side Story.”
“That was life changing for me. I was with the tour for two years,” Morton says.
Morton then worked as a backup dancer for singer Ariana Grande for close to two years before moving to Las Vegas and performing in “Jubilee!,” one of the longest running shows in the city. Morton always advises others to audition, even if they don’t think they’re right for a specific show or role, as that’s how he first found success.
“The experience is so necessary,” he says. “To audition is a craft. So, the experience of auditioning is something you really need to focus on and be comfortable with.”
The COVID-19 pandemic caused Morton to return home to Huntington, where he focused on teaching others, something he only used to do between bookings. Having dedicated the past 16 years of his life to dance, performance and the arts, Morton is sharing that love with his students at the Kelle Boggs Dance Studio, the same studio he attended growing up. He also joined the faculty at the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance, which he will return to for the spring 2023 semester.
“I love being able to expose the kids to theater and what I do,” he says. “I love the thought that I could be an example for someone who loves performing and who loves the arts that you can do this.”
Without the dance academy he attended and its owners and instructors who have always encouraged him, Morton says he wouldn’t have found success. They’re the ones who set Morton in the path of attending Point Park.
“I feel like I had a moment to shine when I was here because I was a boy who did dance and I was good. There were not a lot of me, and I was comfortable being that person,” he says. “I don’t know what my life would be like had I not met them. It’s so interesting to think that one step led me to another step, the progression of my life.
“It could’ve gone left. I could be a statistic,” Morton says. “I could be in a (bad) place had those things not happened, so I’m forever grateful for the people who have touched my life from this place.”
Morton says he had to leave West Virginia to first find success, as he felt stifled here and didn’t quite fit in, even among fellow performers.
“I was lucky enough to find a little tribe of performers and people who love theater,” he says. “We had similar passions and loves. But our personalities were very different, so even in the small performance tribe that I had, I still felt like an outsider. I never felt like I could be fully me (here).”
That feeling of being an outsider kept Morton away from visiting while he lived out of state. Now, he’s happy to see the growth happening in the Mountain State — reflecting his own personal growth — which will benefit the next generation of rising artists.
“Now as an adult, I feel welcomed, and I think that’s not just the change and the growth in me; I also see the growth in the city, specifically Huntington,” he says. “There has been significant growth here that I wasn’t prepared for when I first started coming back. But now, I’m able to see it with my own eyes. Yes, there is a lot of work that needs to be done, but there are a lot of welcoming, warm, open-minded people who love the arts.”
While Morton feels he’s already accomplished many of his dreams, he plans to continue to perform and see where it may lead.
“I want to continue to perform, whether it’s segueing into television instead of live theater, I just want to perform for as long as I can,” Morton says. “That’s my end goal.”
To learn more about MaShawn Morton and other West Virginia artists, visit shineonwv.com.