MORGANTOWN — A Huntington native has won a West Virginia University scholarship to help families with mental health and substance abuse issues.
The Hazel Ruby McQuain Scholarship was created to help students who want to use their careers to better West Virginia.
Erinn Victory and six other students won the scholarship.
“West Virginia is a beautiful state with much to offer; however, challenges such as substance abuse, poverty and lack of access to health care plague families all over the state,” Victory said in a news release.
Victory said she is attending the WVU clinical psychology doctorate program to help children and families in the state who experience these problems.
Victory earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall University in May 2020. She now works as a research coordinator for WVU’s Parent-Child Interaction Therapy Lab.
The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, who was a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown.
Recipients must be committed to a scholarly study or a profession that will respond to the needs of West Virginia and its residents.
The honorees receive up to two years of financial support applied to the cost of a graduate degree program.
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding young leaders,” said B.J. Davisson, executive vice president and chief development officer for the WVU Foundation, in a news release. “Their diverse interests and dedication to the Mountain State will undoubtedly benefit future generations of West Virginians by improving education, health care and much more. Mrs. McQuain would be proud of their shared commitment to build upon her legacy of giving back.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.