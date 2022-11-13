The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On a Thursday morning in a booth at First Watch on Summers Street in Charleston, conductor Scott Woodard — born and raised in Huntington — remarked that he’d been around the Kanawha Valley so long he could barely go anywhere without running into somebody he knew.

“There’s always a waiter,” he said and pointed to a man across the room. “That kid over there — they’re always kids to me, no matter how old they get — he’s one.”

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch

@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you