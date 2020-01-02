HUNTINGTON — Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (HOTDAM) has completed its dance schedule for the winter and spring of 2020.
The group gets together regularly to square dance to traditional Appalachian and bluegrass music, complete with a caller who prompts people into different dance formations.
It started about two years ago as an effort to keep the tradition of square dancing alive, which has its roots in Appalachian culture. The music and dancing predates recorded music, Dennis Bills, HOTDAM president, previously told The Herald-Dispatch.
Bills said the dances are for everyone and all ages, including experienced square dancers and people “with two left feet.”
All dance moves will be taught before the dances begin, so those interested in attending don’t need experience or even a partner, he said.
Organizers say they are excited to bring some wonderful musicians and callers into the mix for next year.
On Jan. 11, the band will be Haulin Oats, out of the Pittsburgh area, with caller Taylor Runner from Morgantown, West Virginia. The dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on the dance floor of Trinity Episcopal Church at 520 11th St. in Huntington.
Just in time for some after-Valentine’s Day dancing, on Feb. 15, the band will be the renowned musicians Dave Bing, Tim Bing, Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Tim Corbett, with caller Joe Burtdock from Athens, Ohio. The dance will again be at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington from 7 to 10 p.m.
Later in the month, the group moves to the Fly-In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington (from exit 18 of Interstate 64, just off W.Va. 2 to the left), from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 29. Local band Stony Point will play to the calls of Sean Finn from Ohio. This special dance is sponsored by Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly-In Cafe, who invites everyone to come dance for free and suggests a nice dinner there beforehand. More information on the cafe is available on its Facebook page.
Next up is a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. March 14 at Heritage Farm Museum & Village, 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. The band will be Modock Rounders, with West Virginia caller Mike Costello.
Dancers return to Heritage Farm on April 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. to enjoy music by the renowned fiddler Bobby Taylor and the Kanawha Tradition, with caller Abby Huggins from eastern Kentucky.
The group accepts $7 donations for adults and $5 for students to help support the organization, but those who cannot afford the suggested donation amount are invited to come anyway. Dancers under 12 are free.
For more information, call or text Bills at 304-412-4889 and follow the group on Facebook at Huntington Old Time Dance and Music.