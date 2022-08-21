From left, Jennifer Fuller, breast oncology receptionist; Kimberly Taylor, breast oncology receptionist; Markessa Hall, mammographer; Courtney Eastham, breast oncology receptionist; and Ally Layman, director of development and community engagement for Harmony House, are pictured at the annual Mamm & Glamm event on Aug. 12.
HUNTINGTON — Thanks to an annual event, women in the community received health screenings.
The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Breast Oncology team held its annual Mamm & Glam event Aug. 12.
The center partnered with Harmony House and the Huntington City Mission to host the event. Twenty women served by the community organizations received free mammogram screenings and a bag of beauty products at the event.
