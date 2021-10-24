HUNTINGTON — A Huntington outreach center is among the recipients of West Virginia American Water’s third annual Bottle Filling Station program.
The Ebenezer Community Outreach Center, which is located in the Fairfield neighborhood and provides preschool and after-school programs for children, will receive a touchless filling station for reusable water bottles. It is one of 18 schools, public buildings and community centers in eight counties throughout the state to receive the bottle-filling stations, according to a release.
“Year after year, this program demonstrates the demand for bottle-filling stations in our public schools, community centers and government buildings,” Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in the release. “By investing in our communities through this annual program, we are educating our communities about the importance of drinking tap water, while encouraging the use of environmentally friendly, reusable bottles over single-use plastic bottles.”
Since its launch in 2019, the Bottle Filling Station program has provided units to 81 entities across West Virginia.
Bottle-filling stations will also be provided to the Town of Eleanor in Putnam County, as well as the Boone County Commission and Scott High School, both in Madison, West Virginia.
Capitol Market, the University of Charleston and Yeager Airport, all in Kanawha County, will also receive the bottle-filling stations.
West Virginia American Water provides water service to approximately 545,000 people in the state.
