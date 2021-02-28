CHARLESTON — In a virtual ceremony Tuesday, West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice presented her seventh Rhododendron Award to Missy Clagg Morrison, the Marshall Psychiatry residency and fellowship programs administrator at Marshall University’s School of Medicine.
The Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.
Morrison is a native of Huntington and a graduate of Marshall who is known for her volunteer efforts and passion in serving the local homeless and addiction recovery communities. She has organized and hosted community-wide collections, events and programs, and has invited the community to join her in those efforts.
“Missy, you are most impressive, and I want to thank you for all that you’ve done in your many, many years of service to your community,” Justice said. “You’ve improved so many lives in the Huntington area and we know that it’s so greatly appreciated.”
Morrison thanked those who sustain her outreach efforts, she said — the sponsors, donors and volunteers.
“My role is just to make needs known and then to bridge those needs,” she said. “I’ve seen it demonstrated, time and again, that people want to help, they just need an opportunity to do so. Watching the items come in, and then being matched with the need, is such a blessing and it reminds us of the importance of compassion.”
Morrison said she was thankful for the opportunity to shine a light on the needs of the underserved, and to remind others that everyone can do their part to help.
“You have, no doubt, inspired many to work along with you, and your generosity of time and spirit have given others the opportunity to work as well,” Justice said. “We thank you for all you’ve done. I’m thrilled to honor you today, Missy. You’re very deserving of this award.”
Morrison has been recognized with several awards for her philanthropy, including the Cabell Huntington Hospital Women’s Philanthropy Society’s 2015 Focus Award, the 2015 Herald-Dispatch Citizen Award, and the Marshall Alumni 2015 Community Achievement Award.
She was also selected as “Volunteer of the Year” in 2014 by both the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless and Recovery Point/The Healing Place of Huntington.
Morrison was recently selected to join the 2021 cohort of the John Marshall Leadership Fellows Program, as well as the Board of Directors of the Marshall University Alumni Association.