HUNTINGTON — Current full-time students registered for the fall 2021 semester at Marshall University have until Wednesday, Sept. 8, to apply for the Generation Huntington — Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Scholarship through Marshall University’s financial aid office.
Two students who can demonstrate a connection to either Generation Huntington or the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will be considered for the $1,000 scholarship, according to a press release from the chamber.
“Getting students across the stage to complete their degree is important to us as a business association, and we hope these funds help two Marshall students complete that important goal,” Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “We appreciate the working relationship we have with both Marshall University and the Marshall University Foundation and look forward to awarding these funds in the near future.”
“A large portion of our membership at Generation Huntington are Marshall graduates and, without them, this scholarship wouldn’t be possible,” said Jacob Roman, financial advisor with Northwest Mutual and the 2021 Chair of Generation Huntington. “Good luck to all the students at Marshall University as they return this fall and thank you for being a part of our community”
For more information about how to apply for this scholarship, contact the financial aid office at Marshall University at 304-696-3162 or visit https://www.marshall.edu/sfa/.
