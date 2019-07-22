CHARLESTON — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) appointed a new advisory board during its bi-annual meeting July 12. The board assists HHOMA with duties such as marketing, promotion and member recruitment as well as recommendations on the needs of minority citizens and businesses.
This marks the first new board to be assembled under the leadership of HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson. Gov. Jim Justice named Upson to head HHOMA in December 2018.
The new members of the 2019-21 HHOMA Advisory Board include Thaddaus Breckenridge and Dr. Shelvy Campbell-Monroe, both of Huntington.
Board members serve two-year terms. The terms may be renewed based on member interest and the HHOMA executive director. HHOMA accepted candidate applications online from May 15 through June 5, 2019.
"I created a structure that spells out specific member guidelines and responsibilities," Upson said. "All members selected went through an application process. I look forward to working with our new board members who represent a cross section of community, business, industry and professionals relevant to the benefit of underserved citizens."
The next scheduled Advisory Board meeting is Dec. 13.
For more information about HHOMA, visit https://minorityaffairs.wv.gov/