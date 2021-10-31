HUNTINGTON — Adam Dalton and the folks at Marshall University, as well as special guests of all stripes, have put together a new multimedia show that will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Huntington next month.
With 50-plus musicians performing four new pieces of music composed for this project, combined with film and photos of Huntington’s past along with a last act celebrating the Jewel City’s bright future, this show will take place on the stage of the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 5.
The musical tribute “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” was conceived by Dalton, director of bands and associate professor at Marshall University. Once the green light was given for the anniversary project, Dalton decided to go big or go home, quickly challenging four musicians to write four new pieces of music specifically for this performance and performed by the Marshall Wind Symphony with special guests.
After bringing in Clint McElroy to write the storybook of the musical, which will be directed by Jack Cirillo, the move was made to make this a multimedia presentation using vintage and current photographs and videos to bring the history of the river town to life.
While it was a high bar to attempt to create such a big show in just nine months or so, Dalton views the 150th anniversary of Huntington as a worthy cause. Although the musical has a lot of moving parts, things have come together just as curtain time approaches Friday night.
Dalton grew up in Martinsville, Virginia, and began his college music studies at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, and then taught music at a high school in the Atlanta area. Later on, he went back to school to get his master’s and his doctorate degrees in music at the University of Alabama. After graduation, he was hired at Marshall University.
For the past three years, Dalton has been the director of bands at Marshall while teaching classes in conducting and music education.
As the 150th anniversary of Huntington loomed ahead, Dalton decided to spur on some creativity and challenge folks to be a part of this special presentation.
“This whole concept came from a colleague of mine named Wendell Dobbs, who said, ‘You know, later this year is Huntington’s 150th anniversary and John Philip Sousa wrote a march called the “Sesquicentennial March.” Have you heard it?’” said Dalton. “So I looked it up and listened to it and thought, ‘Well, that is awesome.’ Then I thought, ‘OK, let’s not do just one song about our 150th anniversary. Can we write a whole concert about this event?’ I started researching some musical pieces and I began to approach some composers from here in Huntington, as in some Marshall alumni, as well as a world-renowned composer, and I said, ‘Hey, will you write some music for us?’ We ended up with what will be four world premier pieces of original music. This concert will mean the first time these new compositions will ever be played or performed, and that is pretty awesome.”
The artists who have written the four new musical pieces debuting during the “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” show are composer Jim Stephenson, Marshall graduate Lamont Thomas, Marshall professor Mark Zanter and Jason Morgan, a recent graduate from Marshall who wrote “The Jewel City Anthem” for the project. Singer Rachel Messer will also make a special appearance after her recent showing on the TV show “The Voice.” Joining the fun will be the Marshall a capella singing ensemble 3rd Avenue.
Once the four original compositions were commissioned, the goal was to tell the story of Huntington using other forms of multimedia in the same show.
“The first half of the concert will be based on the history of Huntington, eventually introducing (city founder) Collis P. Huntington and his impact on starting this town,” said Dalton. “His big claim to fame was the railroad, and you’ll hear the sounds of trains and all sorts of stuff. Then we transition to the Ohio River and how important the river became concerning transportation and commerce and opening us up to the entire world. There, we will play a medley about the river with many old folk tunes that people will recognize. We then talk more about Collis P. Huntington, but eventually we tell the story of the big Flood of 1937. That is where we bring in a storyteller named Adam Booth, who is an incredibly engaging and talented person who has done a lot of research on the flood.”
After intermission, the second half of the show will be about the positive changes Huntington has made in recent times and the excitement of the future that is to come.
This production of “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” has come together quickly, in the big scheme of things. Conceived this past February, Dalton began to ask composers to write their new pieces in April and turn them in by July. Still, with something important like the 150th anniversary looming on the horizon, time limits can energize the creative muse and bring fresh, artistic things to life.
“Yes, it was a very fast turnaround, and we were very fortunate that Jim Stephenson was available and had time in his schedule to write for us,” said Dalton. “Clint McElroy also wrote a really well-done script for us that helps to guide the audience through the show. Clint has been a local actor and a director, and he actually wrote an entire musical years ago called ‘Collis P’ based on the life of Collis P. Huntington, so he has already done a lot of the needed research. We also have a video production person named Cadin Tooley who has been going around and videoing and getting a lot of footage of Huntington and putting it together to display while we are performing.”
Ultimately, this musical isn’t just about the good ol’ days of the Jewel City — it’s also meant to portray faith in the years to come. Dalton hopes that “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” will be performed in the years ahead, perhaps annually.
“I knew that I wanted to tell the story of Huntington up and through the 1937 flood, so finding songs that were based on that story line and the railroad and the river was the easy part,” said Dalton. “The more challenging part was to create the second half of the concert, which is all about the future. Production director Jack Cirillo and I sat down several months ago and fine-tuned the show and put things in the right order and moved some things around to tell a great story throughout the night. We have been rehearsing regularly, and we have two dress rehearsals coming this week at the Keith-Albee theater to put all of the finishing touches on the lighting and the sound and the videography. There has been a lot of planning and excitement leading up to it, so we are ready to perform it and let everybody see it.”
A part of the Marshall Artists Series, this one-night-only presentation of “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. General admission tickets are $30.57, which are available at 304-696-6656 or ticketmaster.com.
The Herald-Dispatch is a sponsor of “Home — A Celebration of Huntington,” along with the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, the West Virginia Board of Education, The Earleen Heiner Agee and Robert W. Agee Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc., City National Bank, Steptoe and Johnson, iHeartRadio and WSAZ.
More information on the Marshall Artists Series can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
