Huntington’s Kitchen, located at 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
HUNTINGTON -- Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its upcoming cooking class schedule for January and February 2023.
All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and older, unless otherwise specified. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Fork Nite -- In this special class, kids can learn basic knife skills while making delicious tacos for Taco Tuesday. This class is limited to 12 participants, ages 10 and older, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Soup’er Time -- As weather gets colder, you can heat up in the kitchen with the No. 1 comfort food – soup. During this class, we’ll make a chicken and white bean chili and a vegetarian vegetable soup. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Super Bowl Eats -- In this class, attendees will learn how to prepare mozzarella and tomato caprese flatbread and a grilled vegetable platter for Super Bowl Sunday. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Dining with a Doc -- “Girls Night Out: Let’s Talk About Women’s Heart Health” will be hosted by Ellen Thompson, MD, Marshall Health cardiologist and professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Noor Rabbani, MD, cardiology fellow at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Drs. Thompson and Rabbani will share information about how heart issues can differ in women and help prepare a heart healthy meal. This free class is offered 6 to 8 p.m. and you must call to register.
Friday, Feb. 10 or Wednesday, Feb. 15: Valentine’s Day Couples Night -- Treat your Valentine to a unique dining experience with a couples class designed for you and your partner to create the perfect romantic dinner together. Participants will prepare pan-seared filets with a mushroom cream sauce, roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts. To finish off the meal, chocolate-dipped strawberries will be the dessert offering. This class is limited to eight couples, age 15 and up, and will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. both nights. Fee: $70 per couple.
Friday, Feb. 17: Senior Focus Friday -- Anyone 50 and older is welcome to attend to enjoy a free, healthy meal and receive information about heart health from the St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute. This free event is offered noon to 1 p.m., but registration is required.
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Jambalaya Night -- Our Mardi-Gras inspired jambalaya provides a healthy twist on this New Orleans favorite. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.