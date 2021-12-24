Class participant Kayla Roe, of Charleston, creates a salami rose for the board during a Charcuterie 101 class taught by chef Marty Emerson at Huntington’s Kitchen on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for January 2022.
All classes are 6 to 8 p.m. and limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 12: Instant Pot 101. Learn how to make ribs, beef gyros, General Tso’s chicken and a shrimp boil. Cost, $20 per person.
Monday, Jan. 17: Pho. Learn how to make pho, a classic Vietnamese dish. Participants will learn to make a broth in under an hour that tastes like it cooked all day. Cost, $20 per person.
Tuesday, Jan. 18: What’s For Dinner Tonight? Learn how to make Gochujang (Korean chili pasta), roasted chicken with veggies and crispy rice. Cost, $20 per person.
Monday, Jan. 24: Sushi. Make sushi rice and rolls. This class is limited to 12 participants, ages 18 and up. Cost, $25 per person.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Gumbo. Learn how to make a dark roux for chicken and sausage gumbo, traditional Southern cuisine. Cost, $20 per person.
Monday, Jan. 31: Fork Nite. In this cooking class for kids, learn basic knife skills while making smothered chicken and roasted potatoes. This class is for ages 10-18 and limited to 12 participants. Cost, $20 per person.
Huntington’s Kitchen’s mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
