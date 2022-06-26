HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for July.
Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Wednesday, July 6
Junior Chef Camp 7
In this one-day camp, Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. They will make pizza bagels for lunch and chili garlic chicken drumsticks with carrot noodle salad, Hassleback potatoes and corn casserole for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.
Tuesday, July 12
Dining with a Doc
Dr. Nadim Bou Zgheib, associate professor, obstetrics and gynecology, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and chief gynecologic oncologist, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, will be the guest doctor. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. There is no fee, but registration is required.
Wednesday, July 13
Junior Chef Camp 8
In this one-day camp, Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. They will make buffalo chicken wraps for lunch and beef ravioli with marinara sauce, roasted garlic bread and maple mustard roasted Brussels sprouts for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.
Friday, July 15
Senior Focus Friday
Anyone age 50 or older can enjoy a healthy meal and receive information about advanced care planning, including designating a medical power of attorney and communicating medical wishes to family members. Dr. Courtney Wellman, assistant professor, family medicine and geriatric medicine fellow, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the speaker. This event will be offered noon to 1 p.m. There is no fee, but registration is required.
Tuesday, July 19
Junior Chef Camp 9
In this one-day camp, Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. They will make cheeseburgers for lunch and chicken gyros with homemade flatbread, hummus tzatziki and Greek bean salad for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.
Wednesday, July 20
Global Cooking, Local Eating
This series of classes demonstrates how to make foods from around the world with local ingredients. On this night, participants will explore how to make a Korean barbecue with steamed rice and cucumber kimchi. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Monday, July 25
A Little Something Sweet
In this class, participants will make strawberry shortcakes with homemade whipped cream. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Friday, July 29
Junior Chef Camp 10
In this one-day camp, Junior Chefs will make lunch for themselves, as well as dinner to take home to a family of four. They will make ham and cheese roll-ups for lunch and Monterey chicken, cucumber salad with blueberries and feta and strawberry shortcakes for dinner. This camp is limited to eight participants, ages 10 and up, and will be offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $80 per child.