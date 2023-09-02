Huntington’s Kitchen, located at 911 3rd Ave., Huntington, is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience well-prepared food. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for September.
All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and older, unless otherwise specified. Registration is required by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tailgate Eats: Everyone is looking for that perfect snack to bring to the game, and these recipes will help make that decision a little easier. The class will make buffalo and black bean chili, homemade hummus with pita chips and “Touchdown Apple Pie.” This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Friday, Sept. 15
Senior Focus Friday: Open to anyone age 50 or older. Enjoy a healthy meal and information from the Cabell Huntington Hospital Counseling Center about mental wellness and self-care during National Suicide Prevention Month. This free event is offered noon to 1 p.m., but registration is required.
Monday, Sept. 18
Dining with a Doc: Paul Finch, M.D., Marshall Health pediatric oncologist/hematologist, chief of pediatric oncology and associate professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the guest doctor. In recognition of Pediatric Oncology Month, Finch will share information about cancer-fighting foods for children and how treatment may affect a child’s appetite. This free class is offered 6 to 8 p.m., but registration is required.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Lunchbox Workshop — Build a Breakfast: Meredith Wellman, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian at HIMG, will host a Lunchbox Workshop for children ages 2-12. Attendees will learn to build a balanced breakfast and will leave with a full belly, tomorrow’s breakfast packed, improved kitchen confidence and more knowledge about nutrition. One adult is required to attend with children. This class is free, but registration is required. To register, call 304-399-2275.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Global Cooking, Local Eating: This series of classes demonstrates how to make foods from around the world with local ingredients. On this night, the class will dive into Asian cuisine with a chicken rice bowl, handcrafted egg rolls and homemade sauces. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Fork Nite: In this special class, kids can learn basic knife skills while making chicken and vegetable quesadillas with a delicious homemade salsa. This class will be offered 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.
