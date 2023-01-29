The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A student from Huntington is one of two selected to represent West Virginia in the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program.

High school students Alissa Morgan Davis of Huntington and Henry Oscar Phillips of Buckhannon, West Virginia, were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation.

