CHARLESTON — A student from Huntington is one of two selected to represent West Virginia in the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program.
High school students Alissa Morgan Davis of Huntington and Henry Oscar Phillips of Buckhannon, West Virginia, were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Republican co-chair of the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) made the announcement this week in a joint news release.
“I can’t wait to welcome Alissa and Henry to Washington as part of the competitive Senate Youth Program,” Capito said in the release. “The youth of our state continue to inspire me, and their desire to give back and contribute to their communities is unmatched. Both Alissa and Henry are incredibly diligent, with impressive resumes and a clear dedication to West Virginia. As Republican Co-Chair of the 2023 USSYP, I look forward to meeting them in March, and I am confident they will continue to make West Virginia proud.”
Manchin added, “The Senate Youth Program is a remarkable opportunity for some of our brightest students to learn firsthand about the role of our federal government and the importance of public service. Alissa and Henry have demonstrated tremendous leadership through commitment to their studies and involvement in their communities, and I’m confident they will represent our great state well during their time in Washington. I join all of West Virginia in honoring these two young leaders and their families for this outstanding distinction, and I look forward to meeting them in March.”
The US Senate Youth Program was created in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. The mission of the program is to help instill within each class of student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.
