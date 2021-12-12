HUNTINGTON — During this time of year, many holiday-themed events happen early in the season.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra, however, has decided to host its “Home For The Holidays” show Monday, Dec. 20, during Christmas week. And to make this a showcase of local talent, special guests have been brought into the production.
The concert will be hosted by the Foundry Theater, a new arts group that has taken over the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in City Hall to produce an array of shows in 2021.
For this production, led by Director Ian Jessee and orchestra conductor Maestro Kimo Furumoto, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has pulled out all the stops and collected the best talent this area has to offer. Along the orchestra filling the stage, a newly formed 50-person choir will be on the bill as well as guest dancers culled from various dance studios found locally. To anchor the night, guest vocalists Carline Waugh and Ryan Hardiman will also take their turn under the spotlight.
The “Home For the Holidays” show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, and general admission tickets are $35. The venue is at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington.
“The show is called ‘Home For The Holidays,’ but it will be more than just a Christmas and Hanukkah show as it will be a celebration of the return of the performing arts during these times of pandemic,” said Jessee. “We will celebrate the singing voice with some fantastic soloists. Ryan Hardiman is a favorite of the local stage scene in the Tri-State area with his pop-sounding, Michael Buble-type of voice. We will also feature Carline Waugh, a wonderful soprano singer from the Marshall faculty. Carline is an amazing singer who will grace us with some soprano deliciousness.”
Hardiman is a graphic designer and art director at his Ryan Hardiman Design company in Barboursville who also happens to be a noted regional singer. He has performed in shows ranging from “Les Miserables” to “Cabaret” and “Rent.”
Waugh is a native of Jamaica who has sung opera and solo recitals around the world, from Russia and Italy to all over the U.S. She has performed everything from the operas of Puccini to the works of George Gershwin. She has also lectured and taught voice at colleges and schools across the country, all of which led to her current position as the assistant professor of voice at Marshall University.
“We have also formed the Huntington Symphony Orchestra Chorus for this show as well,” said Jessee. “We put together a fine team of co-directors to put this chorus of about 50 singers together. One is Dr. Briana Nannen, who is the assistant director of choral music education at Marshall who conducts the university chorus and directs the university’s a cappella group, 3rd Avenue. Jacob Smith, who also co-directs our new chorus, teaches chorus and theater at Spring Valley High School while also working with the Alchemy Theatre Troupe and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre. We are hoping that this brand-new chorus becomes a regular addition to the music scene in Huntington. And, for symphonic purposes, I’d like to have at least one piece on our orchestra schedule every year that includes a major chorale work.”
This Christmas celebration will also include the voices and dances of children, whose viewpoint and imagination add to the festive time of year.
“We have also brought in the Honor Choir from the Wayne County Elementary School,” said Jessee. “They are just delightful. Their director, Sherri Tadlock, reached out to me when they heard that we were looking for a children’s choir, and I was blown away. So, along with the children’s choir singing with us, we will be celebrating the season with movement and dance with scenes from ‘The Nutcracker.’ To make that happen, we have invited dance studios from Ashland, Huntington and as far away as Hurricane, West Virginia, to perform with us, and they include the Art Center School of Dance, the Ashland Youth Ballet, the Huntington Dance Theatre and January’s at Chase Park Dance Studio.”
Director Jessee and everyone else have their hands full with this production as there are a lot of moving parts. Still, the goal of this performance is to bring the Tri-State together to help to revive the live arts in Huntington and the region.
“The aim is to build community through this performance — at least that is what my goal is with this show,” said Jessee. “This is a celebration of the performing arts returning to the stage after the 17, 18 or 19 months of pandemic darkness that we have all experienced. I mean, we really want to celebrate this. Can you imagine the holidays without live music? Give me a break. And our wonderful Huntington Symphony Orchestra will be featured in this show as we will play some classic arrangements that Maestro Kimo has selected for the musicians, so it’s going to be a wonderful event.”