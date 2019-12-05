ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center’s fall 2019 season lineup closes out on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a special Star Wars-themed concert performed by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra.
Although the HSO has been around in some form since the 1930s, the 55-member-strong orchestra whose members hail from major cities all over the region has somehow never played the historic Paramount, which was built in 1931.
That changes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the HSO and the Paramount team up to host a night of music from the “Star Wars” franchise as part of The Entertainment Series. The one-night-only “Star Wars” concert will take place just a couple weeks before the highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX,” comes out on Dec. 20.
That concert is being made possible by a local Ashland businessman, Benjamin Hawkey, a salesman at Summit RV and a Star Wars and music lover who wanted to make the show happen and is helping produce and market it.
The collaboration was announced this summer, at the first Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic With the Pops concert.
“I am just excited to be a part of it,” Hawkey previously told The Herald-Dispatch.
The San Diego, California, native said he started thinking about the idea and then just putting those ideas into motion contacting people he knew could help bring his idea to life.
“The Huntington Symphony Orchestra has never collaborated with the Paramount,” Hawkey said in the prior interview. “’Star Wars’ is a huge, huge name and everybody is excited about it.”
He said he was hoping some music fans in attendance might also love cosplaying and dressing up, adding to the Star Wars excitement in the periphery. Local artist Elias Reynolds has created a series of five exclusive paintings to be auctioned off at the event.
PAC Executive Director Holly Canfield previously told The Herald-Dispatch that if the “Star Wars” concert goes well, the PAC hopes to be able to present future concerts with the HSO and also hopes to work again with Hawkey.
“We’re bringing two of the Tri-State’s crown jewels together in one performance and we hope to work with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and with Benjamin in the future,” Canfield said. “We’re excited to see what his next big (idea) will be. It is people like this that make my job so rewarding.”