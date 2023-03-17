The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra Chorus perform during "Home for the Holidays" with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, inside Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s chorus presents "Faure’s Requiem" at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran church on 12th Avenue in Huntington at 5 p.m. Sunday. 

“This concert is special because it features our newly formed Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Chorus,” said Ian Jessee, executive director of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. “We identified a need for that in our community and under the direction and leadership of choir director Jacob Smith, we’ve been building the choir. It’s been featured three times with the symphony since we started and this is the first concert that’s a stand-alone concert, just the chorus.”

