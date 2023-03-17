Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra Chorus perform during "Home for the Holidays" with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, inside Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s chorus presents "Faure’s Requiem" at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran church on 12th Avenue in Huntington at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“This concert is special because it features our newly formed Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Chorus,” said Ian Jessee, executive director of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. “We identified a need for that in our community and under the direction and leadership of choir director Jacob Smith, we’ve been building the choir. It’s been featured three times with the symphony since we started and this is the first concert that’s a stand-alone concert, just the chorus.”
The chorus is volunteer-based and the HSO is also encouraging community members to join. It is open to all ages and skill levels. Those interested in joining should contact the orchestra.
“It’s about building community through this art form and we’d love to have more people come and join us,” Jessee said.
The concert will begin and end with two modern works by Craig Courtney and Rollo Dilworth, which reflect on mortality in different ways as both joyous and contemplative, according to information from the orchestra. Faure’s works will identify his church work and attitude toward death. Faure served as a church musician in many capacities, but was internally never religious, according to information from the orchestra, so many have called this Requiem a lullaby of death rather than a reflection of the fear of judgment.
“It’s one of the most sacred choral works that exists and it’s a perfect piece for the time during lent,” Jessee said.
The performance also features two guest artists: Sarah Riddle, a soprano who graduated from Marshall University, and Eric Brown, a baritone who is also featured in the HSO’s next concert on April 1.
“Come and enjoy a dedicated choral ensemble offering this musical experience to singers, to the audience and to the community, that’s what this is about,” Jessee said.
All tickets must be purchased online or at the door, which opens at 4 p.m. They are $20 and students are eligible for a 50% discount with a valid student ID.
