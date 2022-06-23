BARBOURSVILLE — This Saturday, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra begins its summer season of shows with a Picnic with the Pops program featuring Broadway singer and Tri-State native J. Mark McVey.
Happening at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater on June 25, this musical collaboration between the orchestra, conducted by Maestro Kimo Furumoto, and the award-winning vocalist will begin at 8 p.m.
“Hopefully everyone will come out to enjoy our hometown legend Mark McVey perform at our first Picnic with the Pops show of the summer in Barboursville,” said Huntington Symphony Orchestra Director Ian Jessee. “After debuting on Broadway as Jean Valjean in ‘Les Miserables,’ Mark has made a huge musical impact ever since then. I reached out to him to see if he would be interested in performing with the Huntington Symphony, and he wanted to come and do it. We are going to collaborate on music from shows like ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Les Miserables,’ ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and many more.”
Once he became associated with the role of Valjean both on Broadway and in London’s West End theater district, the Huntington-born performer went on to sing the music of “Les Miserables” in many places, including at the famed Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra. McVey also returned to the role during the musical’s 25th anniversary run and has accumulated over 3,000 performances as Valjean.
Along the way, he won a Helen Hayes Award, an Ovation Award and a Broadway.com award. He has appeared on TV in various singing roles on PBS and on “America’s Got Talent” and also appeared on a Trans-Siberian Orchestra album that went double platinum in sales.
This Picnic with the Pops concert by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will be the first of four shows by the group this summer. The theme with this show and the rest of the concerts this year will be about finding a connection between the Tri-State and its home orchestra.
The orchestra’s show at Harris Riverfront Park on July 23 will feature Holly Forbes, the singer who made the Top 10 on the recent season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
On Aug. 20, the symphony returns to the Ritter Park Amphitheater for a performance of “Hot Nights and Cool Jazz” featuring a collaboration with Bob Thompson, West Virginia’s ambassador of jazz.
Finally, Sept. 10 will mark a special show by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on the night after the afternoon football game between Marshall University and Notre Dame University. Beginning at 8 p.m., the Battle of the Bands Tailgate show will take place, with the orchestra performing with the Marching Thunder marching band and special guests.
“Well, by then it will be football season, and we are going to celebrate and get into the spirit,” said Jessee. “The Marshall Marching Thunder will be playing some of their well-known tunes that they do on the field. And we’ll be paying respect to the history of Huntington. We will have a very special surprise in store for those that come and watch us. It’s going to be a good show.”
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra offers VIP seating and special group ticket prices. Tickets are now on sale for the summer series, and there are two ways to acquire them.
“Since I started this job as executive director last summer, the Board of Directors have worked tirelessly to move the Huntington Symphony Orchestra in a new direction and create engaging shows for everybody,” said Jessee. “We just created a new website where you can buy tickets, at huntingtonsymphony.org, or they can get tickets by visiting our office at 763 3rd Ave., right across from Mountain Health Arena. So, we have created new ways for folks to get tickets.”
For more information on ticket prices and seat availability, visit huntingtonsymphony.org.