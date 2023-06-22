The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Put on your polyester bell bottoms and vinyl platform boots and bring your grooviest moves to Barboursville Park this Saturday, June 24, where the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will open its 2023 Picnic with the Pops series in far-out style.

The HSO, under the leadership of Executive Director Ian Jessee and Maestro Kimo Furumoto, will present a night of audience-participation fun called the “Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular” featuring the Boogie Wonder Band.

