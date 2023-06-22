The Huntington Symphony Orchestra kicks off the 2022 Picnic with the Popsseason with “Broadway and Beyond” at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater. The symphony will feature the Boogie Wonder Band when it presents “Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular” at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater on Saturday, June 24.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra kicks off the 2022 Picnic with the Pops season at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater. The symphony will feature the Boogie Wonder Band when it presents “Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular" at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater on Saturday, June 24.
BARBOURSVILLE — Put on your polyester bell bottoms and vinyl platform boots and bring your grooviest moves to Barboursville Park this Saturday, June 24, where the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will open its 2023 Picnic with the Pops series in far-out style.
The HSO, under the leadership of Executive Director Ian Jessee and Maestro Kimo Furumoto, will present a night of audience-participation fun called the “Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular” featuring the Boogie Wonder Band.
