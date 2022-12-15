The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — It has been a landmark year for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Under the leadership of Executive Director Ian Jessee and Conductor Kimo Furumoto, the orchestra made a point of reaching out and collaborating with local creative entities and booked concerts in places where they could expand its connection with the Tri-State public. From Barboursville Park to the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the busy schedule successfully increased the profile of our hometown symphony.

Now, as 2022 comes to a close, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has put together a final Home For The Holidays concert for Monday that will involve many special guest musicians, dancers and singers.

