The Huntington Symphony Orchestra, pictured during its Picnic with the Pops concert on Aug. 20, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington, will perform its Home For The Holidays show on Dec. 19 at the Foundry Theater. This year’s show will feature the new Huntington Symphony Chorus, a children’s choir and live ballet by dancers from area studios.
HUNTINGTON — It has been a landmark year for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Under the leadership of Executive Director Ian Jessee and Conductor Kimo Furumoto, the orchestra made a point of reaching out and collaborating with local creative entities and booked concerts in places where they could expand its connection with the Tri-State public. From Barboursville Park to the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, the busy schedule successfully increased the profile of our hometown symphony.
Now, as 2022 comes to a close, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has put together a final Home For The Holidays concert for Monday that will involve many special guest musicians, dancers and singers.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Home For The Holidays show will take place on Dec. 19, at the 800-seat Foundry Theater located in downtown Huntington at 800 5th Ave. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20 to $50. You can buy tickets online, at the Huntington Symphony Orchestra box office located at 736 3rd Ave., or at the door at the Foundry Theater right before showtime.
“All of our collaborations and shows in 2022 enabled us to increase our footprint as an orchestra in the Tri-State,” said Executive Director Ian Jessee, who also performs with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. “It has brought more people into the orchestra’s tent, which is great. Our show with the Ashland Youth Ballet at the Paramount, for instance, was nearly sold out for the nighttime show and we had over 1,000 kids there for their show, and that is powerful stuff. We were the only production of ‘The Nutcracker’ in the Tri-State that featured live symphonic music, so this is a really unique thing that we are making possible for our community.”
Not only will this living and breathing orchestra full of talented artists bring to life some of the great holiday music created throughout the centuries on Monday night, but they will also do it with the help of various local children’s choruses and ballet companies.
“Ultimately, we will be celebrating the performing arts at the concert, meaning we will celebrate movement and dance with talented folks from dance studios from Ashland, Huntington and Teays Valley all coming together,” said Jessee. “We will be doing a micro-version of ‘The Nutcracker,’ recreating some of the most popular parts of that ballet for our audience. I can think of no better way to calm down the hectic holiday activities than with the dancing and the music of ‘The Nutcracker.’ The music, written by Tchaikovsky 200 years ago, is just so gorgeous. It is one of my favorite holiday traditions.”
This concert will also be a perfect opportunity for the music-loving public to hear the massive choir the HSO recently created combined with the full orchestra.
“We will also celebrate the human voice with our newly formed Huntington Symphony Chorus,” said Jessee. “The chorus is 52 members strong and it was created last year. The leader of the Huntington Symphony Chorus is Jacob Smith, who is responsible for corralling the talented humans involved with the group. He is great and a wonderful person to head up the choir, and they have been rehearsing very diligently on Mondays and Tuesdays. We will also bring in some youth voices, including the Honor Choir from the Wayne County Elementary School. They are phenomenal, and their teacher Sherri Tadlock is the real deal. We will also have the Appalachian Children’s Chorus joining us, so that will make about another 50-plus extra voices at the show made by children.”
A host of special guest musicians will be on the bill as well.
“We are bringing in some guest soloists, including a wonderful soprano from Marshall University named Carline Waugh, who is on the faculty there, and a gentleman named Eric Brown, who is a part of the faculty over at Morehead State University,” said Jessee. “We will have some surprises as well. Monday will be the first day of Hanukkah, so we will play some music celebrating that tradition, as well. We will also feature some great arrangements of classic holiday tunes by a local composer Matt Jackfert, whose compositions are played around the world.”
The Huntington Symphony orchestra has put a lot of work into this holiday extravaganza, and they are excited to present it to music lovers here in the Jewel City.
“This is basically a Holiday Pops concert, so folks will hear all of the songs you would expect to hear during the Christmastime season, and a little bit more,” said Jessee. “The whole show is going to be wonderful.”
