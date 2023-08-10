BOTH PHOTOS: The Huntington Symphony Orchestra, pictured during its Picnic with the Pops concert in 2022 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington, will perform “A Night on Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the park.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra, pictured during its Picnic with the Pops concert in 2022 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington, will perform “A Night on Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the park.
HUNTINGTON — Straight from the Big Apple to the Jewel City, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will bring “A Night on Broadway” to the crown jewel of Huntington’s parks system.
The performance, set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater, will close out the symphony’s 2023 Picnic with the Pops series. General admission tickets are $20, reserved seats are $35, a table for eight or ten people is $50. More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.
