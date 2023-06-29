The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — It has been a quick turnaround for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra as, just over a week ago, on June 24, it performed the Symphonique 54 Disco Night concert with the Boogie Wonder Band in Barboursville.

Now, nine days later, this busy and diverse orchestra will perform patriotic tunes at Harris Riverfront Park on Monday, July 3, as a part of the return of the annual Dawg Dazzle Independence Day Party. Hosted by Kindred Communications and local radio station 93.7 The Dawg, two stages will keep the music rolling throughout the day; the symphony will perform at the Harris Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

