Maestro Kimo Furumoto conducts the Huntington Symphony Orchestra during their Symphonic Spectacular in July 2022 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. The symphony will perform "Red White & Boom!" during the Dawg Dazzle on July 3.
Maestro Kimo Furumoto conducts the Huntington Symphony Orchestra during their Symphonic Spectacular in July 2022 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. The symphony will perform "Red White & Boom!" during the Dawg Dazzle on July 3.
HUNTINGTON — It has been a quick turnaround for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra as, just over a week ago, on June 24, it performed the Symphonique 54 Disco Night concert with the Boogie Wonder Band in Barboursville.
Now, nine days later, this busy and diverse orchestra will perform patriotic tunes at Harris Riverfront Park on Monday, July 3, as a part of the return of the annual Dawg Dazzle Independence Day Party. Hosted by Kindred Communications and local radio station 93.7 The Dawg, two stages will keep the music rolling throughout the day; the symphony will perform at the Harris Riverfront Park Amphitheater.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.