Under the leadership of Executive Director Ian Jessee and Conductor Kimo Furumoto, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra has made an effort over the past year to reach out to various areas of the Tri-State, with a goal of exposing more people to the magic of a live orchestra and to spark enjoyment of classical music.
With a special concert by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra coming to Spring Valley this Saturday, the hope is that people of all walks of life will take advantage of this event.
This weekend’s show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
The orchestra has decided to make this a “pay what you want” show, meaning if you want to contribute $50 to the symphony, it will be welcomed, but if you want to pay $1 or even zero, that will get you in the door as well.
The theme of Saturday’s concert will be “Haydn In The Hills,” meaning the music chosen for this event will all be works written by the renowned composer Joseph Haydn.
“Haydn is one of our big guys in the classical music world, and in fact we even call him ‘Papa Haydn,’ although here in West Virginia we would call him ‘Papaw Haydn,’ ” said Furumoto, laughing. “Haydn was responsible for a lot of the foundational things that we take for granted now, especially when it comes to symphony music. He wrote over 100 musical pieces over his lifetime, and that is something we want to celebrate. We are calling this performance ‘Haydn In The Hills,’ considering that Haydn was operating in what is present day Austria, Germany and Hungary, which is mountainous like we have here in the hills of West Virginia.”
The works by Haydn that Furumoto chose to perform reflect all periods of the composer’s life.
“To put things into perspective, Haydn was actually born in the same year as George Washington in 1732,” said Furumoto. “There is an interesting parallel with Haydn and one of our most important historical figures here in George Washington in that they both had to rise through the ranks during their careers. So, our program will feature an early symphony by Haydn and then a very late work as well, so the concert will encompass his whole profession as a composer. When you talk about innovation during his time, we will also be performing one of Haydn’s solo pieces called ‘Concerto For Trumpet,’ which is really an important piece of music for that instrument because it is one of the first pieces written for the new version of the trumpet that now had keys on it, rather than the earlier version of the trumpet which was basically just a coil of tubing with a little mouthpiece on the end of it. It was really quite advanced for the time.”
This concert of the music of Haydn on Saturday evening will also be a labor of love for Jessee, who is also a symphony musician.
“I’m very excited for this program because before the COVID pandemic hit, I used to run around in the same hills as Haydn lived while attending his music festival in Eisenstadt, Austria, since I was a young man,” said Jessee. “Because of COVID the last couple of years, however, that Haydn festival was cancelled, and I miss my friends there and going into the castle and seeing the frescos and playing his music. It was always like Haydn was whispering into my ear there. We can’t go this summer again because of the current trouble going on in Ukraine. So, I thought, ‘Why not bring Haydn into these hills here since I am running around in the hills of Huntington now?’ I love his music, and I think he is an under-valued composer.”
In the war zone of Ukraine, classical music has become a lifeline for those in harm’s way, even as musicians play in bomb shelters and on the streets while wearing bulletproof vests. Furumoto agrees with the healing power of collectively listening to live music in a time of strife.
“Music also speaks to what we have come through over the last two years when many performances were put on hiatus during the pandemic,” said Furumoto. “We sure need music now to bring us all together in our humanity.”
More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.