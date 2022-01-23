Nikki Riniti, left, as Anna, and Sophie Eastone, as Elsa, perform “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” in Huntington in this file photo. Eastone was among members of the First Stage Theatre Company recognized earlier this month at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta.
HUNTINGTON — Members of the First Stage Theatre Company in Huntington gained national recognition earlier this month at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sophie Eastone, Jenna Saxton and Ashley Miller represented First Stage Theatre Company and were given the Freddie G award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography at the Junior Theater Festival, a weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs that took place Jan. 14-16.
Additionally, Miller and Saxton made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos. First Stage Theatre Company students Silas Fry and Jamie Mullers were distinguished as All-Stars, a group of young performers at the festival. Christian Garnes assisted in the musical direction of the performance.
“This one was a little extra special because we’ve done a little bit and started doing live performances in front of live audiences again, but COVID really took a toll on the performing arts. We’ve jumped through hoops to follow COVID-19 protocol and still have rehearsals, worked around holidays, and it was really an emotional day to realize that (the students) were finally there and doing what they love to do,” said Jeanette Bailey, vice president of First Stage Theater Company.
The students presented a 15-minute snippet of “Guys and Dolls Jr.” to industry professionals Paul Brewster McGinley, Carol Worcel and actor Michael Wordly.
“This group brought larger-than-life characters to the stage, especially through strong acting choices with character voices. This group was also incredibly supportive of other groups, led with kindness and showcased skill in their performance,” McGinley said.
“This group displayed great energy throughout their show. I could tell that they were enjoying every minute onstage. Their attention to building camaraderie and trust between each other was reflected heavily in their performance,” Worcel added.
First Stage Theatre Company has operated for 32 years in Huntington and has competed at the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta since 2013. They took 28 students to the festival this year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.