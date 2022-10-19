HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Centennial Club of Toastmasters International will host an open house and relaunch Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Mountwest Community and Technical College, helping kick off the fall year after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the club’s attendance and participation.
Dutch Miller Chevrolet president Chris Miller will be a featured speaker at the event, and two members of the Huntington Centennial Club will also speak. Light refreshments will be served at Thursday’s open house, which will take place in Mountwest’s room G-03.
The goal of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that was established in 1924, is for members to improve public speaking, said Kit Anderson, Huntington Centennial Club treasurer. Toastmasters gives members and guests an opportunity to listen to speeches on a variety of topics and offer their critiques and comments in a friendly, non-threatening environment. Anderson said it is a great organization for anyone to join, including those with a fear of public speaking.
“Toastmasters meetings are one of the most efficient and friendly ways to improve public speaking,” Anderson said.
“Our group has had ministers, engineers, politicians, retirees and 20-somethings as members — ranging from those who were already polished speakers to those who were deathly afraid of speaking when they started,” Anderson said. “It’s also been wonderful to connect to a wide variety of people from hearing their personal stories.”
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the Huntington Centennial Club conducted meetings, opting for Zoom and hybrid meetings, and Anderson said membership has dwindled.
“Online is a very different dynamic than in person,” Anderson said. “Talking in a room is very different than talking on your laptop camera. We’re attempting to be back and still do hybrid for people that can’t make meetings in person, but primarily I think it works best as an in-person function where you’re interacting with people, and after the pandemic, there’s a hunger for in-person interaction.”
Anderson said he’s most looking forward to Thursday’s event as an opportunity to attract new members.
“Zoom meetings weren’t attracting new members, and it’s not the heart and soul of the Toastmasters experience: being in person, meeting people, getting to know people while they’re telling their personal stories,” Anderson said.
The Huntington Centennial Club is the only active Toastmasters Club in West Virginia, according to the Toastmasters International website, and it has existed since 1972. Cost of membership is $50 for six months, and the club is open for anyone 18 or older to join.
“COVID knocked out a lot of things, but Toastmasters is still around,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to be a success story and relaunch now. I think the timing is pretty good.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.