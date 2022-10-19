The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Centennial Club of Toastmasters International will host an open house and relaunch Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Mountwest Community and Technical College, helping kick off the fall year after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the club’s attendance and participation.

Dutch Miller Chevrolet president Chris Miller will be a featured speaker at the event, and two members of the Huntington Centennial Club will also speak. Light refreshments will be served at Thursday’s open house, which will take place in Mountwest’s room G-03.

