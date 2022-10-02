HUNTINGTON — As an associate attorney at Farrell, White and Legg PLLC with 30 depositions under his belt, and with an extensive background of volunteer work and service to the state, Julian Pecora says he should have never been able to accomplish what he has.
A Clarksburg, West Virginia, native, Pecora grew up with substantial hearing loss and a speech impediment. After overcoming those issues with years of speech therapy and regaining his hearing, Pecora worked hard to not only catch up with his peers, but also to excel. When he was just 5 years old, he knew he wanted to be a lawyer.
“Understanding what it’s like to struggle has shaped why I wanted to go into this career and why I’m so passionate about public service,” Pecora said. “I was never supposed to be able to be a lawyer. I was never supposed to be able to do all this at my age because I had trouble hearing and speaking, and being an attorney, you have to be able to speak and hear all the time.”
While in high school, Pecora joined the prestigious American Legion Boys Nation, through which, as one of two boys selected from West Virginia, he met President Barack Obama. He also was part of the United States Senate Youth Program, where he was again selected to meet the president and be interviewed on C-SPAN.
“I knew after those experiences, and growing up with a disability, that I had a purpose to really do something with this state,” he said. “I felt I had a duty. I could have left, but I chose to stay here.”
That mentality of choosing to stay in West Virginia influenced Pecora’s decisions after high school. After graduating as valedictorian from Fairmont State University, Pecora was accepted into top law schools across the country, but he chose to attend the West Virginia University College of Law, where he graduated in the top 12% of his class in 2020.
“I just felt like it was my mission to stay here and continue to help the state,” Pecora said. “Everything I did at WVU was to advance my purpose to build connections and eventually do as much as I can to help West Virginia.”
He interviewed at Farrell, White and Legg and made the decision in 2020 to begin anew in Huntington, where he has been focused on making a difference ever since. At the law firm, he concentrates on medical and pharmaceutical defense litigation.
Pecora had never visited Huntington prior to his move, nor did he have any connections, but he said Huntington has become his second home.
“I was from northern West Virginia from an Italian family, and it was a total culture shock when I came here, but I’ve really grown to love this place,” Pecora said.
Aside from joining St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and volunteering with Generation Huntington and United Way of the River Cities, Pecora created the Counsel Connections nonprofit to networking group. Counsel Connections aims to bridge the gap between attorneys and law students across West Virginia — according to Pecora, it’s also the largest networking group in the state.
“I thought it was important that people get together,” Pecora said. “In law school, we used to have these events in Morgantown, where people would come together, and I thought, ‘Why don’t we do this Huntington?’”
Pecora originally sent an email in December 2021 to six people. Now, there are more than 150 people in the email chain and Facebook group, and representatives of the West Virginia State Bar, WVU, Marshall University and others are sponsors or involved in the group.
“We’re only 10 months in, but now we’re probably the best group in the state for young professionals,” Pecora said. “That wouldn’t have been possible if I didn’t put myself out there.”
Counsel Connections plans to move into community service; the organization’s first service event will offer free legal services for people who are indigent or have other needs.
“We’re really building something here,” he said. “This is completely nonprofit. It’s not money-driven. It’s about connecting people, community service, providing good opportunities for people and honoring guests who have done great things.”
Another purpose of Counsel Connections is to involve pre-law students at Marshall and connect them with attorneys across the state.
“We have a big student education basis,” Pecora said. “The important thing for these kids, especially the pre-law students, is that they actually meet attorneys from different cities, firms and legal backgrounds, and they get to make informed decisions about law school or maybe a future job.”
Pecora said he hopes this keeps students in the state — and especially in Huntington. His goal is to make Huntington a center for young professionals and promote it as a center for the legal community as well.
“At WVU Law, so much of the attention is putting students in Charleston, not Huntington,” Pecora said. “I’m trying to change that because I really believe Huntington is the future of West Virginia.”
John Martin, office coordinator with the West Virginia Division of Highways, met Pecora while at a Generation Huntington event in March, and said he is one of the most determined people he knows. Martin also said Pecora is trying to make Huntington and West Virginia a better place to live.
“Whether it’s speaking at Boy’s State, volunteering with United Way or helping the leadership team at Generation Huntington, Julian is always striving to find ways to help the community; he’s passionate about all the opportunities West Virginia has for young people,” Martin said. “He has a gift for introducing people from different parts of West Virginia to each other, creating larger friend groups and professional networks.”
Pecora offered advice for young professionals, including to put themselves out there, continue working hard, connect with others and live good lifestyles.
“Understand you may not make as much money here, but at the same time, you can live a very great life,” he said. “I genuinely believe you have a duty as someone who’s young and talented to give back to the state.
“We’re the future of West Virginia; as young professionals, we’re the next generation of leaders, and you have the chance to have an immediate impact here,” Pecora said. “If you’re young and talented, you can make a splash right away.”