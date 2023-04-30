Beverly Hills Garden Club member Marian DeFoe, pictured at the Sensory Garden in Barboursville Park, has been awarded the Virginia C. Mabley Award by the West Virginia Garden Club, Inc., for her work at the sensory garden.

BARBOURSVILLE -- Beverly Hills Garden Club member Marian DeFoe, of Huntington, was recently awarded the Virginia C. Mabley Award by the West Virginia Garden Club, Inc., for her work with the Sensory Garden at Barboursville Park.
DeFoe oversees the maintenance of the Sensory Garden, which was designed for the visually impaired with touchable and fragrant plants along with wind chimes and colorful spinners, according to a news release.
It is a project of the Beverly Hills Garden Club and the Leo's of Barboursville Middle School.
Because there is not a nearby water source, DeFoe transports filled detergent bottles from her home to the garden twice a week. She enjoys conversing with the visitors to the garden. She has labeled each plant and added ones to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Her commitment to the garden is appreciated by many park visitors.
