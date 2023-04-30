The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE -- Beverly Hills Garden Club member Marian DeFoe, of Huntington, was recently awarded the Virginia C. Mabley Award by the West Virginia Garden Club, Inc., for her work with the Sensory Garden at Barboursville Park.

DeFoe oversees the maintenance of the Sensory Garden, which was designed for the visually impaired with touchable and fragrant plants along with wind chimes and colorful spinners, according to a news release.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you