Rockefeller Center, one of the long-standing, iconic buildings located in the heart of New York City, now features original artwork from a Huntington resident.
Constructed by industrialist John D. Rockefeller in the midst of the Great Depression and opening in 1933, Rockefeller Center has become a focal point for tourists and residents for 90-plus years.
The 14 buildings that make up the Rockefeller Center complex house a theater, TV studios, shops and shows, and the famous Plaza also contains the world-famous ice skating rink and the uber-tall Christmas tree during the winter months. Around the skating rink on the plaza are the Rockefeller Center flags, featuring over 200 international designs.
Recently, the Rockefeller Center Flag Project was launched, a contest that asked artists from all over the world to submit new, original flags that are based on the themes of love, unity and diversity while highlighting an aspect of New York City.
Over 1,200 artists submitted a design by the June 30 deadline and from the entries that came in from around the globe, 181 unique drawings were chosen.
One flag design that made the cut was created by Huntington graphic artist David Marcum.
Marcum was born and raised in Kenova on the west side of Huntington. He went to Buffalo High School and learned about art from Karen Alexander, an art teacher who taught him about the use of color, contrast and design.
Later on, Marcum went to Marshall University and earned a degree in marketing and advertising. There, he learned how to be creative with the now-obsolete personal computers of 30 years ago at the feet of Marshall’s Janet Dooley. That inspired Marcum to develop his skills as a graphic artist on an early version of the Mac computer.
After college, Marcum relocated to Seattle, where he studied video and film at the Art Institute of Seattle in the early 1990s, a time when the Seattle grunge music scene was flourishing, yet had not yet broken out onto the national scene. As a result, Marcum was able to run the mosh pits in the clubs and see bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and other groups before they blew up and became arena acts.
Once he finished his studies, Marcum pursued his career in places like San Francisco, Philadelphia and Charlotte. Like a lot of native West Virginians, Marcum was becoming successful outside of the Mountain State.
Then, life quickly changed for Marcum when he learned that his father had cancer. He moved back to Huntington to help take care of his ailing parent and looked for work in West Virginia, eventually landing a job as communications director for the West Virginia Department of Transportation where he began to make documentaries, using his video and filmmaking skills. Now, Marcum is a marketing and multimedia specialist for the West Virginia Department of Commerce.
He made an award-winning documentary film about the Mountain State called “Legacy of the Land — The History and Agriculture of the Kanawha Gateway” that is viewable on pbs.org.
Earlier this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marcum learned of the Rockefeller Center Flag Project contest and became intrigued.
“It came onto my radar when I saw it on my Instagram feed,” said Marcum. “I thought, ‘Wow, I love New York City.’ I would visit New York a lot when I lived in Philadelphia and I have a lot of friends that live in New York City and Connecticut and I would spend time with them and enjoy the city. And, the fact that the flags would fly at Rockefeller Center got my attention as well as it would be a great other feather in my cap. So, I set about designing an original flag.”
The contest was open to anyone. While many entries came in from New York City itself, other entries also came in from around the planet, including Huntington.
When Marcum conceived his winning flag design entry, he decided to not feature the regular things in New York City that people tend to focus on. And, because he grew up with a love for amusement parks, which began at Camden Park, he chose the Coney Island section of the Big Apple to highlight.
“When my brother and I were kids, every spring our parents would take us to Camden Park at the end of May as a birthday present for both of us,” said Marcum. “Now that are parents have passed away, every year my brother and I go to a different amusement park as a celebration in their honor. Unfortunately, because of the virus, that didn’t happen this year. So for the flag, I chose New York City’s Coney Island.”
Marcum immediately delved into the history of Coney Island.
“Few people know this, but Coney Island is actually not an amusement park, but instead is a boardwalk area that has amusement parks in it,” said Marcum. “With that community’s long history of amusement parks, I decided to feature three iconic rides from over the years; the Cyclone Rollercoaster, the Wonder Wheel and the Parachute Drop. After I got my boardwalk designed, I thought that it was missing a human element in it, something personal, and that was when I added the shore and the mermaid with the sunrise behind it. They have a Mermaid Festival there every year and I thought it would add a mystical element to the flag.”
Marcum is thrilled that his flag is now flying at Rockefeller Center, which brings attention to not only his own talents, but hopefully to West Virginia as well.
As for what drives Marcum, it can best be summed up by some advice he got in his younger days.
“One thing about my work is that I always want to do a quality of work that is embraced everywhere,” said Marcum. “Back in my acting days when I was young and in my 20s, I got good advice from an agent one day who said to me, ‘You can’t be the best in the room. You have to be the best.’ To me, when Rockefeller Center accepted my flag design, it was a validation of what I have tried to put into practice.”