HURRICANE, W.Va. — “People in my family would say I have been singing since I could talk.”
Hannah Fizer, a 20-year-old resident of Hurricane, has loved to sing her entire life.
“Every Sunday when my family would go to my great-grandmother’s house for dinner,” she recalls, “I would ‘put on a show’ for everyone.”
As she grew, music remained an essential part of her life. At age 10, she started singing with the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and later transitioned to the newly formed West Virginia Treble Makers.
“At age 16, I got to perform as part of a national children’s choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City under the direction of world-renowned conductor, Greg Gilpin,” Fizer said.
During her junior and senior years at Hurricane High, she was a member of the state championship, award-winning Heat Wave show choir as well.
But once she graduated from high school, Fizer asked herself where and with whom she could continue singing. Many students like her move on with college and career and shelf their singing skills.
Not Hannah Fizer.
For her, continuing to do what she loved was a must.
Thankfully, she was still in touch with her choral director, Ilse-Renee Long, whom she had sung under for 10 years. Long had recently become the director of the Hurricane Civic Chorus.
The decision was easy.
Simply put: “I decided to join HCC because I love to sing.”
Loving to sing is the chief prerequisite for anyone interested in joining the Hurricane Civic Chorus.
Jennifer Rausa, a human resources consultant and mom of two, is vice president of the HCC board.
“What ties all of us in HCC together is our love of music,” she says. “We are a very diverse group in many ways, in terms of age, gender, musical background, occupation, etcetera.”
Members range in age from 15 all the way up to retirees.
“We love having the young high school and college students like Hannah singing with us because they bring so much energy,” Rausa said. “We also love our young professionals and parents, retirees and grandparents.”
She adds, “We are really proud of being a multigenerational group. That is a rare thing to find nowadays.”
It is the love of singing that knits them together.
“A lot of friendships have been made through the chorus,” Fizer says, “and I love that. I really enjoy the positivity from everyone also. All members of the choir are always putting forth 100% into every song.”
Because it is the love of singing that is key to joining the HCC, auditions are not required.
“Since the chorus’ founding over 30 years ago,” Rausa notes, “we have not required auditions. We want people to feel comfortable about coming to sing and to not worry that they’ll be put on the spot.”
Not that Rausa herself would shy from an audition. A professionally trained singer, she has performed solos for as long as she can remember.
But not all members of the HCC possess an impressive musical pedigree. While some are highly trained singers, most members have backgrounds in high school choruses or church choirs. And some are returning to singing after many years away from it.
Due to COVID-19, most of the current HCC members have been “away” from singing for 17 months.
“COVID really had a detrimental effect on choral groups around the world,” Rausa admits. “The Hurricane Civic Chorus, in essence, lost three whole seasons to COVID, and we, of course, are still very mindful of its presence now as we resume rehearsals.”
Like every group and organization, the HCC has had to think through how to function in a “post”-COVID world.
“Our plan as we resume rehearsals on Aug. 24 is to spread throughout the sanctuary so that we are properly distanced,” Rausa notes. “Anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask when they sing is absolutely welcome to do that.”
She adds, “And we provide the music in packets at the first of the season, so we don’t really have to pass out music by hand often.”
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the group chose to forego its traditional open house and reception to start the fall season. Nevertheless, members are excited to do what they love again.
“I have truly missed singing and performing these last 17 months,” Fizer laments. “I am so excited to return to singing again with others. The gift of music is so special, but even more so when you share it with others.”
The HCC plans to share the gift of music with the community at its Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The group also has a couple of local caroling gigs they are looking forward to.
“We are just looking forward to singing together again,” Fizer says. “I always tell people to just give HCC a try, because I guarantee you will love the wide variety of music we sing and the people in our group.”
She adds, “Even the rehearsals are fun, and I like that we always learn something new.”
Rausa chimes in, “Ilse is a very talented director, and we learn so much about technique and artistry from her. She truly brings out the best in us.”
Fizer agrees.
“Although our voices are different, they blend so well and it’s something that I think everyone in Hurricane needs to hear.”
Hannah Fizer is not a little girl anymore; she doesn’t “put on shows” every Sunday for her family. She is a front office assistant at a medical office with big plans to return to college for a Medical Assisting degree, followed by a BSN and RN degree. Her dream is to work in the NICU with premature and drug-addicted babies.
Fizer’s love of singing has remained a constant in her life, even when a pandemic stole her creative outlet for a time.
“If you are like me and love to sing, come and join us,” Fizer urges. “Being part of such an amazing group of people is truly a blessing.”
The Hurricane Civic Chorus is for singers from all over the area, not just Hurricane. Rehearsals for the HCC are every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Church (2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane). For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page.