HURRICANE, W.Va. — Sophie Slack, from Hurricane, West Virginia, will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York City.
Every year, NDSS reminds the world about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square. The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which is the foundation of NDSS and the National Buddy Walk Program.
Sophie's photo was selected from over 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos will appear in the Times Square video.