HURRICANE, W.Va. — In recognition of Patriot’s Day on Sept. 11, student members of the Hurricane High School Teenage Republican Club organized a community service project to show appreciation to Putnam County first responders.
Students worked during their school lunch period to prepare pre-packaged treats and attached a handmade thank-you card to each treat. The student volunteers distributed the thank-you treats over the weekend to the Hurricane Fire Department, the Hurricane Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.
Haden Hodge, president of the Hurricane Chapter of Teenage Republicans and a sophomore at Hurricane High School, was moved by the amount of support shown by his fellow students.
“The TARs kids donated so many snacks that we delivered the excess to the first responders appreciation picnic over the weekend,” Hodge said in a news release.
“Our TARs group was not even born when tragedy struck our country 21 years ago. But on a day when many people remember the evil that took place, we chose to turn it into something positive. We are so thankful to all our emergency workers. We appreciate their sacrifice and service to keep our communities safe. God bless them.”
Volunteer student Curry Taylor enjoyed the day of service.
“It was an honor to honor our servicemen and servicewomen on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. I am so thankful to have been a part of it, and I’m so proud to have seen the Hurricane High TARs come out for those who protect us every day,” Taylor said.
The Hurricane High School Teenage Republicans meet regularly during lunch at school where they discuss government and current events, enjoy guest speakers, and organize service projects.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.