HURRICANE, W.Va. — In recognition of Patriot’s Day on Sept. 11, student members of the Hurricane High School Teenage Republican Club organized a community service project to show appreciation to Putnam County first responders.

Students worked during their school lunch period to prepare pre-packaged treats and attached a handmade thank-you card to each treat. The student volunteers distributed the thank-you treats over the weekend to the Hurricane Fire Department, the Hurricane Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

