West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presents the Rhododendron Award to Brandi Jones, of Hurricane.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice presented the latest Rhododendron Award to Brandi Jones of Hurricane.

“Brandi, you are so very deserving of this honor,” Justice said. “I want to thank you for your dedication to helping people in your community and all across West Virginia.”

