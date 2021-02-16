HURRICANE, W.Va. — The 2021 Miss West Virginia Elementary, Junior High, High School, and Collegiate America Pageants will take place Saturday, Feb. 20. Valley Park will host this event, in which 34 state residents are vying for the titles.
Executive Pageant Director Delyssa Edwards, a Mason County native and experienced pageant director, was chosen last summer to direct the pageant.
Contestants will compete in several phases of competition including Interview, Fun Fashion and Evening Gown. Those who win the titles will advance to nationals, which will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas. Age divisions for the pageant range from Kindergarten to West Virginia-enrolled college women ages 28 or younger.
Contestants for the 2021 pageant are: Ketsia Dotson of Alma, West Virginia; Kelsey Lawson of Hurricane, West Virginia; Linzy Shamblin of Kenna, West Virginia; Lillian Roush of New Haven, West Virginia; Ella Grant of Southside, West Virginia; Kenley Pullen of Charleston; Taylor Parsons of Evans, West Virginia; Mia Park of Weston, West Virginia; Karly Hilliard of Buckhannon, West Virginia; Riley Freeman of Charleston; Harlee Houdersheldt of Pinch, West Virginia; Alexis Roush of New Haven, West Virginia; Rayleigh Westfall of Webster Springs, West Virginia; Madison Burnside of Buckhannon, West Virginia; Leela Williams of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; Khloe McAvoy of Nutter Fort, West Virginia; Elise Moll of Craigsville, West Virginia; Shelby Anderson of Vienna, West Virginia; Olivia Buzzard of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Campbell Moore of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Alexandra Wodnicki of Clarksburg, West Virginia; Emma Kitchen of Williamstown, West Virginia; Gracie Clark of Hurricane, West Virginia; Lillian Bowles of Mason, West Virginia; Alexah Terry of Sissonville, West Virginia; Emma Parker of Petersburg, West Virginia; Baylee Jarrett of Calvin, West Virginia; Jaysa Wilson of Milton; Jayda McHorney of Charleston; Emma Rice of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Gracie Queen of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Cassidy Bosley of Maysville, West Virginia; Bree Moll of Craigsville, West Virginia; and Hannah O’Brien of Hurricane, West Virginia.
The pageants will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 20. Tickets, being sold on a limited basis to meet state COVID guidelines, are on sale now through Friday, Feb. 19 on Eventbrite and are $20 each. Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and will be asked to practice social distancing.
The pageant is sponsored by Barbie’s Formals of Milton. It will also be live-streamed from the pageant’s Facebook page: Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School, & Collegiate America Pageant.
For more information, call Edwards at 304-593-8998 or send a message on Facebook.