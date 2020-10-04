MILTON — Tia Hutchinson, Ms. West Virginia United States 2020, will compete Oct. 11-15 during the United States National Pageants’ 34th annual National Pageant Week.
All division National Title Holders will be crowned at this year’s event, themed “Reach for the STARS,” which will take place at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach, Florida.
Hutchinson received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University and is a math teacher at Milton Middle School.
She’s the daughter of Barbara Norris and Ralph Hutchinson, both of Milton. Her family and friends offer their best wishes ahead of the competition.